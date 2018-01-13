City Council Mulls Process to Pick New City Manager

~ by Bob Volpe

Last Tuesday city council met in a special session to discuss the

process of how to select the next city manager.

With David Buttery announcing his resignation last month, city council

is now faced with searching for his replacement.

This meeting was about how to get to the point where the final

applicant will be chosen. The meeting was not; as some on social media

portrayed it, an end run to immediately pick a new city manager

without the public’s input or knowledge.

Mayor Levy started the meeting stating, “I think everyone in this room

will agree with my next statement. We all want the best new city

manager we can possibly find. I think for the council, now that we

passed the 2018 budget, this could be the biggest issue in front of us

this year, although ya never know what might come up. The point is, it

is very, very important. The word transparency is, I think, overused

but we will do everything we possibly can in public session and to

make it accessible to everybody.”

Levy then went on to describe the method he prefers for the process to

proceed. He suggested a team of a couple council members, a couple

city employees, and a couple community members get together to narrow

down the applicants, then take that number of applicants to city

council. He emphasized that in the end of the process, the six council

members and mayor will make the final decision on who gets hired.

Levy’s reasoning behind this method was that it would minimize the

need for executive sessions which would exclude the public. He said,

“We need public meetings.”

Mayor Pro Tem, Carrol Harvey pointed out that some members of council

preferred to have only council on the search committee. She said she

thought either approach would work, but suggested the city take the

route of least possible liability to an accusation of discrimination

or bias.

City attorney Erin Smith answered Harvey stating that there would be

minimal difference with either method as far as liability was

concerns.Councilman Val Carr spoke to the issue contending the city charter

clearly states that council members solely can appoint the city

manager. He touted the qualifications of those on council to make such

a decision.

Carr is concerned that a search committee eliminates the council right

up front. He then went on to describe a method he and Councilman John

Schafer came up with.Carr sees no problem with prolonging the search past the next election

in April to include the new council and mayor, should the makeup of

the legislature change. Mayor Levy disputed Carr’s idea that their method would reduce the

number of executive session. He noted that applications cannot be

discussed in public session.

Harvey chimed in explaining to Carr that the reasoning behind having a

search committee was to have no more than two council members thinning

down the applicants, because anytime more than two council members

meet it must be a public meeting. This is the method the city has used

in the past to reduce the number of executive sessions. She said,

“Ultimately we (council) will make the decision. I just think for

expediency and to avoid having to go to executive session every time

we turn around the committee method makes sense.”

Councilman Ken Matthews agreed with Levy’s idea.

The discussion then turned to the length of the search. Concerns were

aired that too long a search would find a qualified applicant couldn’t

wait and would up taking another offer before our search was even

finished.

Concerns were also kicked around as to whether the process should drag

on into the beginning of the new council/mayor after the election.

Harvey suggested a human resource specialist be brought in to tutor

the council on the selection process.

City clerk Suzanne Leclercq handed a number of documents to council

that describes salaries of city managers around the state and other

pertinent information regarding the selection of a city manager.

Councilman Schafer suggested that each member of council take one of

those documents and come report to council at the next regular

meeting, when the process will be finalized.