Almanac Week of 01.09.18

Tuesday, Jan. 9

A joint meeting will be held between the Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission and the Board of Trustees on the evening of Jan. 9 to discuss the new comprehensive, master plan for the community. This plan is done every 10 years and deals with a variety of issues. A representative from the state Department of Local Affairs will help facilitate the discussion. For more information, call 684-9414.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Ice Skating Lessons at Meadow Wood Sports Complex. Ice Skating is fun for all ages and abilities. Participants must have their own skates. Beginners will learn the fundamentals of ice skating so you can enjoy a lifetime of fun and exercise. Intermediate skaters will build on the fundamentals of the beginner class. For this class, you must be able to skate forward and backward confidently and be able to stop. Classes are scheduled for Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31. Call Kelsey Gavit at 719-687-5225 for more information.

Thursday, Jan. 11

The inaugural meeting of the Teller County Commissioners will occur on Jan. 11 in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek. The meeting begins at9:15 a.m.

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

January Lunch and Learn Date Change. Originally scheduled for Jan. 4, this seminar, sponsoredd by the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, will now occur on Jan. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. It is entitled, “Fight Back, Learn How Your Brand Can Hit the Market.” The presentation is being led by Mike Perini, the owner of Perini & Associates, a popular marketing advertising and public relations company. For more information, visit the Chamber website.

Friday, Jan. 12



The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



Fossil Beds Winter Activities. The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is open year round. During January, the Monument is open every day of the week from 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM. Here are some of the activities taking place this month. *Friday, January 12, Night Sky Program, 7 to 9:30 p.m. — Join park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to gaze at the dark skies above Florissant Fossil Beds in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas, and more. Meet at the Visitor Center *Monday, January 15, Fee Free Day and a Hike for Your Health, 1 to 3 p.m. — Enjoy a fee free day at Florissant Fossil Beds in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Start out the New Year on a healthy note with a “Hike for Your Health.” Park staff will lead up to a 3 mile hike on one of the park’s loop trails. Dress in layers and make sure everyone in your group is up for a three mile, moderate hike. *Saturday, January 20, Winter Track Detectives! 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Join an interpretive park ranger for a guided hike (up to 2 miles) to discover the clues left behind by the Monument’s wildlife. As a track detective you might encounter tracks, scat, feathers, rubs, burrows, and much more left behind by birds, coyotes, elk, badgers or perhaps even see some of the wildlife in person. Dress in layers and be ready to walk on uneven ground and possibly snow. Meet at the visitor center. There are no additional fees for any park programs beyond the daily entrance fee. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers 15 miles of beautiful, yet lesser known, hiking trails to explore, a free Junior Ranger Program, three short self-guided trails, a park video and museum exhibits, and bookstore. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook or Twitter at /FlorissantNPS