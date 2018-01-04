Woodland Aquatic Center Sales Moving Along Swimmingly

~ By Bob Volpe ~



It’s been two months since the grand opening of the Woodland Park Aquatic Center, and indications are pointing towards a successful and popular facility, with pool critics facing a near drowning.



After a shaky rollout, the center is now on track with pass sales projections. When the original fee schedule was released on September 8, residents and prospective aqua enthusiasts were stunned at the pricing. A series of discounts to special interest groups also did not sit well with the citizenry.



The city responded quickly to complaints, adjusted the fee schedule, and eliminated the objectionable discounts. With all the drama now in the rear view mirror, the center is settling down and getting into an operational groove. Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Keating said. “Everything seems to be on track with projections from the feasibility study.” She did say the three-month pass sales are lagging, but she believes that will speed up when the area snowbirds return in summer.



The most popular pass option right now, according to Keating, are the punch cards. She said, “Our punch cards are through the roof. They are doing wonderfully.”



Sales of annual passes for all demographics are also selling well, according to Keating.



The center is not just a place to go to swim. The facility has a designated party room for private parties as well. Keating said, “Our birthday parties are going like crazy.” Since the opening two months ago, the center has hosted 35 birthday parties,” said Keating.



Special programs will also be starting up soon. Registration opened on December 26th, for programs at the center. Learn to swim and water fitness programs will begin the week of January 8th, 2018. Keating said they have received a number of phone calls regarding these programs.

More information on these programs is available on their website: http://city-woodlandpark.org/ home/woodland-aquatic-center/