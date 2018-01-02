Illegal Marijuana Grow taken down near Divide, CO

Formerly deported cuban national arrested in connection

Divide, CO, January 2, 2018– On January 2, 2018, as advertised, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office has executed its first search warrant in the “Get out of Teller” (#GOT) program. Detectives and Deputies executed the warrant around noon today at 323 Woody Creek Rd, near Divide, CO.

A large illegal marijuana grow was discovered inside the basement of the home. Approximately 175 plants will be seized as well as the equipment used in the illegal operation. Four adults were arrested and will be charged with serious felony drug crimes. Two juveniles in the home were turned over to the Department of Human Services.

One of the adult males taken into custody is a Cuban National who has already been deported from the United States once. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been notified of the arrest. It is believed that this operation is tied to organized crime elements stretching to Florida. There will be more raids to come as the Teller County Sheriff’s Office has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal marijuana cultivation. Booking photos and names will be available shortly. The investigation continues