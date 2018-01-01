A Look Into 2018

As we ring in the New Year this week, 2018 will mark a pivotal time for the main cities in Teller County and the lower Ute Pass area, namely Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, Victor and Green Mountain Falls.

These cities won’t be lacking in controversies and mini-dramas. So stay tuned for the ongoing roller coaster ride, with regular updates in TMJ News.

This week, TMJ writers examined some of the key issues facing these communities in 2018, such as future elections, infrastructure projects, city manager appointments, mining and development pursuits, special events, and yes, a few local rumors.

Next week, we will take a look at the county government.