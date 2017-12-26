Broncos/Chiefs Preview

By Bob Volpe

Well, the last game of a disappointing season is at hand. The Broncos

host the 2018 AFC West Champion Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.

Last week the Chiefs cemented the AFC West title beating the Miami

Dolphins 29-13. This is the second consecutive year the Chiefs have

won the AFC West.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith passed for 304 yards on 39 attempts and one TD.

After a shaky mid season the Chiefs are back playing lights out

football like they did in the beginning of the season.

Smith’s main weapons in the passing game are wide receiver Tyreek Hill

and tight end Travis Kelce. Hill, a second year speed machine out of

West Alabama, has his first 1,000 yard receiving season this year and

7 TD’s. Kelce is cut from the same cloth as Gronk. He’s big, runs

great routes and has sticky fingers. So far this year he has 7 TD’s

and 991 receiving yards. He’ll go over 1,000 against the Broncos next

week.

Rookie phenomenon Kareem Hunt is the Chief’s main ball carrier. He ran

for 91 yards and 1 TD against the Dolphins last week.

Since the Broncos continue to struggle covering short passes in the

middle of the field, Hunt and Kelce are going to run roughshod over

the Bronco’s linebackers. Add to that the odd deep route to Hill and

Hill’s threat as a punt returner and the Broncos are going to have a

tough row to hoe next week.

The only good news for the Broncos is that the Chiefs are likely to

sit and rest a bunch of starters, since they’ve clinched the division.

With the Broncos likely to start Paxton Lynch next week, there isn’t

much joy in Bronco fandom. The Bronco staff wants to see what they

have in their first round pick quarterback. Lynch’s has been plagued

with injuries this year. His first start as a pro came against the

Raiders in week 12. In that loss, Lynch went 9-14, 41 yards, 1 INT and

no TDs and a quarterback rating of 38.4. He left the game in the third

quarter with a high ankle injury and cried like a baby on the bench.

The Raiders came into that game ranked 27th against the pass, but

Lynch only managed to average 2.1 yards per pass.

Let’s face it. The Broncos don’t have a quarterback this year. All

three designated to that position on the current rooster are likely to

be flipping burgers or selling cars next year.

Even if the Chiefs sit most of their starters next week, they

shouldn’t have any trouble getting a win against this Bronco team.

The official TMJ/Russ’ Place pick: Chiefs win easily, 23-3.