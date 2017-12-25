Almanac Week of 12.27.17

Wednesday, Dec. 27

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Free Kids Day. The Dinosaur Resource Center will offer a Kids Free Day on Dec. 28. Two children, ages 12 and under, will receive FREE admission with one paid regular priced adult admission. We will have the Money Museum, the Thelma Memorial Hedgehog Rescue, Artist John Patterson, Nature’s Educators and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. All will be here for a great learning experience and lots of fun! For more in-depth details please visit our website, www.rmdrc.com. or call 719-686-1820.

Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center – dinosaur museum www.rmdrc.com Upcoming events….please check back often for more detailed updates! NOTE: Calendar subject to change. Please check again prior to attending an event. 2017 Dec 16 …

Friday, Dec. 29



The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



Final Weekend for Holiday Headframe Lighting. The giant headframes that are the remains of 1890’s gold mining days will again light up the night sky around Victor and Cripple Creek for the 20th consecutive holiday season. These unique mining structures are one-of-a-kind remnants of the gold rush era. Holiday ornaments, some as large as 20 feet tall, will be lit against the starry night skies of the Victor and Cripple Creek from now through the New Year. A self-guided driving tour map will be available at area businesses, as well as the Cripple Creek Heritage Center and online at VictorColorado.com. The lights will be best viewed after dark and will be in place Friday through Sunday nights through New Year’s Day,weather/safety and volunteers permitting. This year the lights on several of the headframes have been refurbished and do not miss the Silver Bells on the Strong Mine in Victor. This holiday lighting tradition is 20 years old and is sponsored by Newmont Mining Corporation, on whose property most of the headframes are located. More information is at VictorColorado.com. The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, has great weekend specials. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and special entertainment during the weekend. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com. Home – Shining Mountain Club House www.shiningmountaingolf.com Welcome to Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center – Woodland Park Colorado’s Very Own PUBLIC Gathering Place!OUR COURSE IS NOW CLOSED TO GOLF FOR THE 2017 …

Final Performances for Angel of the Christmas Mine. The Thin Air Theatre Company and Butte Theater presents a poignant Christmas tale, followed by a hilarious Christmas Olio. This is a Cripple Creek holiday favorite written by our favorite playwright Chris Sorensen! In the midst of a horrible mine collapse, three miners are trapped below ground. Separated from their families above, the miners manage to find solace and hope in the face of tragedy by sharing stories of Christmas. ANGEL OF THE CHRISTMAS MINE will be followed by an all new Christmas Olio full of singing, dancing and laughter guaranteed to fill you with Christmas spirit. Performances are held at the Butte Theater from now through Dec. 30, with shows from Thursday through Sunday. This is one of the most popular shows featured at the Butte. Call 719-689-6402 for reservations.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Fossil Beds Winter Hours. The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in Florissant is open year round. During December, the Monument is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Mueller State Park. Mueller State Park invites visitors to come out to the park to enjoy the peace and quiet the winter months can offer! Hiking goes on year round and once the snow arrives, lots of folks come out for snowshoeing, skiing and sledding! The park is open every day for outdoor activities and the Visitor Center is open every day from 9 am until 4 pm except Christmas Day. Celebrate the New Year on January 1 by joining in on guided First Day Hikes! See you on the trails. Call 719-687-2366 for details on forthcoming events at Mueller State Park.

Sunday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Many local restaurants, casinos and bar/eateries are celebrating the final hours of 2017, with special giveaways, parties and live music. Some of the highlights include big parties at the Historic Ute Inn, Ralf’s Breakroom in Cripple Creek, and a festive Elks Lodge celebration. And of course, many casinos are featuring big New Year’s Eve parties. Check out some of the display ads in this week’s TMJ for ideas for New Year celebrations.

The Cripple Creek Elks Lodge will host a New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2017 with a Hawaiian-style theme. Participants can partake in a live auction for a 5-day Hawaiian Vacation, including a 1 bedroom Condo, $500 cash and airfare. The festivities, including a Hors d’oeuvres Cash Bar with a DJ, will occur from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day. The auction is scheduled for 9 p.m. For more information and to make reservations, call 719-689-2625.

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

Happy New Year from TMJ News and all staff members. Have a safe and joyous holiday. All government offices will be closed, along with many businesses. However, casinos in Cripple Creek will be open and bustling with action.

First Day Hikes. Meet Nancy at the School Pond Trailhead at Mueller State Park on Jan. 1, 2018. Colorado State Parks have taken on the tradition of hosting hikes on New Year’s Day — to start the New Year out right! Join in First Day Hikes at Mueller! Bring water, snacks, (snowshoes?), and dress for snow! A variety of other hikes are also available on Jan. 1 Mueller State Park is open every day for hiking, camping and enjoying the outdoors! The Visitor Center is open 9:00am until 4:00pm during the winter months. If you have any questions, please visit our website or call us at 719-687-2366 for more details about guided hikes and other activities.

Holiday TMJ Distribution. Due to the timing of both the Christmas and New Year holidays, the delivery of TMJ will be delayed one day on both weeks. The New Year’s issue will be distributed on Wednesday, Dec. 27, and during the following week, the paper will be distributed on Jan. 3. We apologize for any confusion.

Upcoming

The Woodland Park Book Club will hold a meeting at the Woodland Park Public Library (218 E. Midland Ave, Woodland Park) on Jan. 2, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The club will do a reading of One of Ours by Willa Cather. For more information, contact Debbie Barnes at 719-686-8515.

January Lunch and Learn. This seminar, sponsored by the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Jan. 4 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is entitled, “Fight Back, Learn How Your Brand Can Hit the Market.” The presentation is being led by Mike Perini, the owner of Perini & Associates, a popular marketing, advertising and public relations company. For more information, visit the chamber’s website.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

Meeting Cancellation. The Woodland Park City Council, which normally meets the first and third Thursdays of the month, won’t meet in 2018 until Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Movie House Music Supervalue Package Held the 2nd Sunday every month through May at Gold Hill Theatres in Woodland Park. Concert 2:30-4:00 pm, movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $15. Or concert and drink only, $8. The January 14 event features the bluegrass music of Mike Maddux and the Headliners. Season ticket discount available. Call 719-687-2210, www.woodlandmusicseries.org. for more information. Co-sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres.

Woodland Music Series www.woodlandmusicseries.org The Woodland Music Series is a Non Profit Organization. ($25 per individual…$45 per family…$100 per company) will help guarantee its longevity.

Woodland Chamber of Commerce Award Nominations. Nominations for the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards are open through January 24, 2018. What better time than right now to reflect back on the past year of 2017 and submit your nomination for one or more of the following categories. These awards are for Outstanding Performance or More in 2017. The main categories include Business of the Year, Employee of the Year, Non-profit of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Wagon Boss. For award submittals, visit the Chamber of Commerce website or call 719-687-9885. Nominees for the above named awards will be kept confidential. Notification will be made to the winner prior to the WP Chamber’s Annual Dinner on March 16, 2018. Save the date on your calendar to attend the dinner, too! Watch your mail for the Dinner invitation

Final Time for Bell Ringing for Salvation Army. It’s that time of year again! Bell Ringing for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, which is sponsored by the Pikes Peak Rotary Club. The Bell Ringing has begun in Teller County. There are a variety of locations. The Bell Ringig is great fun and people often compete with their friends, co-workers, other organizations, etc. to see who can bring in the most donations by Ringing The Bell. You can also “Adopt a Kettle’ for a day, part of a day or longer. And if you or your business / organization don’t have the availability to ring, you can “Match a Kettle.” As you may or may not know, bell ringing during the holidays provides a majority of the funds available for The Salvation Army to assist those in need in Teller County throughout the year with rent, utilities, food and in a variety of other ways. And 90 percent of all donations stay here to benefit Teller County residents. Some of the businesses involved, where bell ringing will occur, include Cripple Creek Family Dollar, Cripple Creek Venture Foods, Woodland Park City Market and the Woodland Park Wal-Mart outlets. For more information, please email bellringers@aspenminecenter. org or call The Aspen Mine Center @ 689-3584, Ted ext 132, Michelle ext 124 or Rebecca ext 101.

Indoor Winter Farmer’s Market. Scheduled the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. A wide variety of vegetables, meats, fruits, toys and many miscellaneous items will be showcased. For more information, call 719-689-3133.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Ringers. Join the Pikes Peak Ringers in ringing in the holiday season!

Pikes Peak Ringers was formed in 1991 under the direction of Kevin McChesney. The group has been recognized as one of the premier handbell ensembles in North America. The public is cordially invited to begin their Christmas Season with Pikes Peak Ringers as they perform many well-known carols of the season. For more information, visit pikespeakringers.com.

Fireworks show at the top of Pikes Peak. The annual AdAmAn Fireworks show will occur from the summit of Pikes Peak at midnight on Dec. 31. This follows the annual hike to the top of Pikes Peak that the club conducts every year, beginning at the bottom of the Barr Trail in Manitou Springs. For more information, call he Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce at 719-685-5089.