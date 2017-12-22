Summit Elementary School Recognized

Summit Elementary School has been named as a National Title I Distinguished School by the State Education Agency due to the success of their educational programs and progress made by their students. This is an especially prestigious honor as only two schools per state are selected each year.

The National Title I Distinguished Schools Program is a project of the National Title I Association that publicly recognizes schools for their positive educational advances. Located in Divide, Summit Elementary is one of three PreK-5 elementary schools in the Woodland Park School District.

As a Title 1 school, Summit receives financial assistance due to high numbers of children from low-income families to help ensure that all students meet challenging state academic standards. Summit has approximately 350 students and is also the home of WPSD’s Homeschool Enrichment Academy.

Schools chosen for this annual recognition demonstrate a wide array of strengths including: team approaches to teaching and learning; focused professional development opportunities for staff; individualized programs for student success; and strong partnerships between the school, parents and the community.

“We are so excited to receive this recognition as Summit is always trying an innovative approach that focuses on our students’ overall success,” said Summit Principal Katie Rexford. “We just had our Summit Studio Exhibition, which allows students to share their experiences with their classmates.” Summit Studio is an opportunity where every student is able to select an area of interest including, but not limited to, Project Learning Tree, Destination Imagination and Community Art. Each learning experience is focused on collaborative learning, problem solving and creative thinking. “Students love their time in Summit Studio and they carry their new skills across all academic areas!” added Rexford.

Linda Murray, WPSD assistant superintendent and director of elementary schools, has served as the federal programs coordinator for WPSD Title 1 schools for years. “Summit is very deserving of this recognition as the entire staff has worked effortlessly in providing high quality programming,” Murray said. “As one of two schools recognized in the state, our entire community can be proud of Summit’s dedication and commitment to their students and their growth.”