Paul Becomes Chairman of Counties’ Lobbying Arm

Teller County Commissioner Dave Paul is ending his stint as an elected official with a bang.

Paul has been named as the official chairman of the Colorado Counties, Inc., group, (CCI), the main lobbying arm for county governments in the state. The organization plays a key role in legislative efforts at the state and even national level. In the past, the group has been a big advocate for representing the needs of rural counties.

Paul was recognized for his new role at last week’s county commissioners meeting. He has played a key leadership role with CCI for the last few years.

Paul, who currently serves as chairman of the Teller commissioners, is entering his final year as the District 2 Commissioner. Paul, who works at Park State Bank & Trust, can’t run again due to term limits.

Currently, at least two contenders, Bob Campbell and Carl Andersen, have entered the race for Paul’s seat. This will be an active year on the election front, with many county seats up for grabs. Term limits comes into play big time for the forthcoming election, which will head into full-speed early next year.