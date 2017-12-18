Drug dealer tries to sell four pounds of marijuana to the teller county sheriff

SUSPECT SENT PHOTOGRAPHS OF DRUGS TO THE SHERIFF

Divide, CO, December 18, 2017– On November 28, 2017 at 7:30pm, the Teller County Sheriff’s

Office conducted a buy/bust operation along with members of the Metro Vice Narcotics Unit in

Woodland Park, CO.

Sheriff Jason Mikesell had advertised a vehicle for sale on Craigslist and was contacted via cell Sheriff Jason Mikesell had advertised a vehicle for sale on Craigslist and was contacted via cell

phone texts from Shawn Langley, a 39 year old from Vail, CO. Langley and a female

accomplice wanted to trade of “home grown black-market” marijuana for the vehicle. Unaware

that he was selling illegal marijuana to the Sheriff of Teller County, Langley even sent

photographs of his product, boasting of its quality.

Detectives and undercover officers from Teller County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Vice Narcotics

Unit based in Colorado Springs set up a location to trade the vehicle for the marijuana. Langley

showed up with another person, Jane Cravens and offered to trade the drugs for the vehicle.

Undercover detectives, along with the Teller County Emergency Response Team took Langley

and Cravens into custody. Detectives seized four pounds of illegal marijuana and their vehicle.

They were both booked into the Teller County Jail on illegal narcotics charges. The

investigation continues.

Sheriff Jason Mikesell, appointed Sheriff in May 2017, has made it very clear his agency’s

mission is to go after drug dealers; especially illegal marijuana grows which are problems for the