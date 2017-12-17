Rocky Mountain Gems & Minerals Lands in Downtown Woodland Park

By Catherine Mahrholz

A new shop recently opened its doors in one of the main shopping hubs in Woodland Park.

Conveniently located in the Gold Hill Square North Shopping Center, Rocky Mountain Gems & Minerals is so much more than the name implies.

Visitors to the Pikes Peak region as well as locals will find an amazing array of merchandise including custom jewelry, crafted on-site.

Customers may choose a faceted gem stone from the far corners of the world, or select a gem such as topaz or aquamarine that was mined right here in the Pikes Peak region, and faceted by local artisans.

The jewelry cases are well stocked with quality rings, pendants and earrings in a variety of styles, ready for purchase.

Shop owner Kelli Hurt has a deep appreciation for gems, minerals and fossils and this is reflected in the merchandise at Rocky Mountain Gems & Minerals.

As Hurt explains, “In terms of minerals and gems, the Pikes Peak region is one of the most diverse regions in the United States.”

And for those of you who have a specimen or crystal you’d like to have identified or cut and faceted, Rocky Mountain Gems & Minerals is happy to help. Gem quality local Topaz, Aquamarine, Smokey Quartz or Amazonite and Turquoise can be turned into a very special piece of jewelry.

Rocky Mountain Gems & Minerals showcases fossils and petrified wood, too.

Everything from 50 million year-old fossilized fish specimens to Coprolite can be purchased at the store.

This amazing little store is kid friendly, too. The above mentioned Coprolite might interest the kiddos. Coprolite is, quite simply, petrified poop! There is also an array of specimens such as Pyrite cubes, amethyst nuggets and inexpensive yet beautiful jewelry appropriate as gifts for Mom or Dad or that favorite Auntie or Uncle.

With the holiday season upon us, now is the time to visit this unique and fascinating little store with an abundance of merchandise to peruse, admire and purchase. Hurt and the staff at Rocky Mountain Gems & Minerals are happy to take the time to help you select just the right gifts for family and friends.

Stop by Rocky Mountain Gems & Minerals at 631 W. Midland Ave. in Gold Hill Square North in Woodland Park, CO. Also visit them online at www.rockymtngemsandminerals. com or follow them on Facebook. 719-686-1436