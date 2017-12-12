Almanac Week of 12.12.17

Tuesday, Dec. 12

The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly After Hours on Tuesday, Dec. 12. This month’s gathering is being hosted by The Edgewood Inn, 10975 Loy Creek Road, with music provided by Teller County Sheriff Commander Greg Couch. There will be plenty of Holiday Hors de Oeuvres and gift donations.

The Teller County Republicans will hold a Christmas Potluck Dinner and meeting on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. in the community center in Divide. Call 719-246-9533 for more information.

The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, Dec. 15



The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



Holiday Headframe Lighting. The giant headframes that are the remains of 1890’s gold mining days will again light up the night sky around Victor and Cripple Creek for the 20th consecutive holiday season. These unique mining structures are one-of-a-kind remnants of the gold rush era. Holiday ornaments, some as large as 20 feet tall, will be lit against the starry night skies of the Victor and Cripple Creek from now through the New Year. A self-guided driving tour map will be available at area businesses, as well as the Cripple Creek Heritage Center and online at VictorColorado.com. The lights will be best viewed after dark and will be in place Friday through Sunday nights through New Year’s Day,weather/safety and volunteers permitting. This year the lights on several of the headframes have been refurbished and do not miss the Silver Bells on the Strong Mine in Victor. This holiday lighting tradition is 20 years old and is sponsored by Newmont Mining Corporation, on whose property most of the headframes are located. More information is at VictorColorado.com. .The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, has great weekend specials. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and special entertainment during the weekend. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com. Home – Shining Mountain Club House www.shiningmountaingolf.com Welcome to Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center – Woodland Park Colorado’s very own PUBLIC mountain golf course, open to everyone! Come see why Golf …

Angel of the Christmas Mine. The Thin Air Theatre Company and Butte Theater presents a poignant Christmas tale, followed by a hilarious Christmas Olio. This is a Cripple Creek holiday favorite written by our favorite playwright Chris Sorensen! In the midst of a horrible mine collapse, three miners are trapped below ground. Separated from their families above, the miners manage to find solace and hope in the face of tragedy by sharing stories of Christmas. ANGEL OF THE CHRISTMAS MINE will be followed by an all new Christmas Olio full of singing, dancing and laughter guaranteed to fill you with Christmas spirit. Performances are held at the Butte Theater from now through Dec. 30, with shows from Thursday through Sunday. This is one of the most popular shows featured at the Butte. Call 719-689-6402 for reservations.

Seniors See and Splash. The Woodland Aquatic Center presents a Seniors see and Splash offering on Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for area seniors (60-years and up). Learn about the ins and outs of your community pool and enjoy a swim and tours. The first 50 seniors to RSVP will get to swim for free. Call 719-687-3000.

Fossil Beds’ Events. The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is open year round. During December, the Monument is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Here are some of the upcoming activities taking place this month. On Saturday, Dec. 9, a Scavenger Hunt will occur from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You never know what you might discover at Florissant Fossil Beds. Beyond the fossils there is always a chance to see wildlife or experience history or even have a wonderful moment of peace and quiet. On Friday, Dec. 15, the Fossil Beds’ Night Sky Program will occur from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Join park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to gaze at the dark skies above Florissant Fossil Beds in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas, and more. Meet at the Visitor Center. Sunday, Dec. 17 will feature a Sun Viewing Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join us for a safe “Sun Viewing Party” and learn all about the star that makes all life possible on our planet. No equipment is needed. This program is weather dependent, but if the sun isn’t out you can always go for a hike! Meet at the visitor center. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Saturday, Dec. 16

CC&V Mining Update. As mining progresses on Globe Hill, northeast of the city of Cripple Creek, Newmont CC&V invites you to the next in a series of on-going meetings. Please join us to stay informed about how CC&V is managing topics like blasting, structural baseline surveys, storm water, and more. The next meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center, 9283, Hwy. 67, Cripple Creek. Discussion will occur on what the community is experiencing and we will listen to your concerns as the Globe Hill project becomes a vital part of our business–providing for CC&V’s continued involvement in your community. Please stop by our Community Open House anytime from 10 am to noon to talk one-on-one with Newmont CC&V managers and staff members. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Call 719-689-4052 or 719-689-4044 for more information.

Senior Center Pancake Breakfast. Pancake Breakfast at the Woodland Park Senior Center SE corner of Pine Street and Lake Avenue is scheduled for Saturday, December 16, 8 am to 11 am. Take a break from holiday cooking and join us for a fresh cooked, all you can eat, breakfast of fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, melon and the best biscuits and gravy around. We hope to help you start off your Christmas celebrating with a Ho! Ho! Ho! Your home town seniors will be flipping the pancakes and serving them up with juice and coffee or hot tea for only $8. Kids 6 and under eat for $2. This open to the public fundraising event helps to support the programs and activities of the Woodland Park Senior Center. We appreciated the support of each one of you! Mark your calendars and plan to join us on the 3rd Saturdayeach month of the year.

Winter excursions. Mueller State Park invites visitors to come out to the park to enjoy the peace and quiet the winter months can offer! Hiking goes on year round and once the snow arrives, lots of folks come out for snowshoeing, skiing and sledding! The park is open every day for outdoor activities and the Visitor Center is open every day from 9 am until 4 pm except Christmas Day. Celebrate the New Year on January 1 by joining in on guided First Day Hikes! See you on the trails. Call 719-687-2366 for details on forthcoming events at Mueller State Park.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Free Christmas Concert. A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas Concert, featuring “Swing Factory” Big Band, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland. The concert is Free, but Donations are welcome. Enjoy an evening of snazzy-jazzy interpretations of Christmas music, featuring carols recorded by Stan Kenton and his Neophonic Orchestra. For further information, contact Director Craig Harms at 719-687-2210 and visit www.woodlandparkwindsymphony. com

Sun Viewing Party. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to safely view the sun and see the features of our nearest and dearest star? Have you ever wondered what is meant by the “Winter Solstice” and the “shortest day of the year?” Join us at the Florissant Fossil Beds for a safe “Sun Viewing Party” and learn all about the star that makes all life possible on our planet. Drop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. No equipment is needed. This program is weather dependent, but if the sun isn’t out you can always go for a hike! Meet at the visitor center of the Fossil Beds. For more information, call 719-748-3253.

Upcoming

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Dec. 21. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

Meeting Change. The Teller County Commissioners will hold their final meeting of 2017 on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 9:15 a.m. in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek. This marks a change from their normal meeting times.

Bell Ringing for Salvation Army. It’s that time of year again! Bell Ringing for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, which is sponsored by the Pikes Peak Rotary Club. The Bell Ringing has begun in Teller County. There are a variety of locations. The Bell Ringig is great fun and people often compete with their friends, co-workers, other organizations, etc. to see who can bring in the most donations by Ringing The Bell. You can also “Adopt a Kettle’ for a day, part of a day or longer. And if you or your business / organization don’t have the availability to ring, you can “Match a Kettle.” As you may or may not know, bell ringing during the holidays provides a majority of the funds available for The Salvation Army to assist those in need in Teller County throughout the year with rent, utilities, food and in a variety of other ways. And 90 percent of all donations stay here to benefit Teller County residents. Some of the businesses involved, where bell ringing will occur, include Cripple Creek Family Dollar, Cripple Creek Venture Foods, Woodland Park City Market and the Woodland Park Wal-Mart outlets. For more information, please email bellringers@aspenminecenter. org or call The Aspen Mine Center @ 689-3584, Ted ext 132, Michelle ext 124 or Rebecca ext 101.

Indoor Winter Farmer’s Market. Scheduled the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. A wide variety of vegetables, meats, fruits, toys and many miscellaneous items will be showcased. For more information, call 719-689-3133.

The Cripple Creek Elks Lodge will host a New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2017 with a Hawaiian-style theme. Participants can partake in a live auction for a 5-day Hawaiian Vacation, including a 1 bedroom Condo, $500 cash and airfare. The festivities, including a Hors d’oeuvres Cash Bar with a DJ, will occur from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day. The auction is scheduled for 9 p.m. For more information and to make reservations, call 719-689-2625.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Ringers. Join the Pikes Peak Ringers in ringing in the holiday season! Pikes Peak Ringers, an auditioned community hand bell choir in Colorado Springs, will present two concerts for the Christmas season entitled “A Symphony of Christmas.” The final concert will be held at Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs, 103 Pawnee Ave on Tuesday, December 12th at 7 p.m.The concerts are free and open to the public; a freewill offering will be taken during the program.

Pikes Peak Ringers was formed in 1991 under the direction of Kevin McChesney. The group has been recognized as one of the premier handbell ensembles in North America. The public is cordially invited to begin their Christmas Season with Pikes Peak Ringers as they perform many well-known carols of the season. For more information, visit pikespeakringers.com.

Enjoy time with Santa in Manitou Springs on the evening of Dec. 24 at the Town Clock. For more information, call 719-685-5089.