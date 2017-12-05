Newmont CC&V Announces New General Manager

The Newmont Mining Corporation (Newmont) announced last week that Mike Schaffner has assumed the role of General Manager at its Cripple Creek & Victor Mine (CC&V) in Colorado. He began this role on December 1.

Schaffner brings extensive industry experience to this position. During his tenure with Newmont, Mike has held leadership positions in many teams across Newmont’s North American region. Starting in 2005, he joined Newmont as Process Superintendent at its Lone Tree Mine in Nevada, progressing to Process Manager over both the Lone Tree and Phoenix mines. After transferring to Newmont’s Carlin Mine as the Process Manager in 2011, Schaffner was promoted to General Manger of Carlin’s Surface Mining Operations in 2015.

Schaffner will carry this success, his deep knowledge of Newmont, and strong leadership to CC&V as the site continues to build on the safety and operational improvements the team has delivered since Newmont acquired CC&V in 2015.

For more information in this regard, or if you have an any questions about Newmont CC&V’s responsible mining operations, please contact: Lorna Shaw, External Relations Manager, 719-689-4044; email at: Lorna.Shaw@Newmont.com; or Brad Poulson, External Relations Representative, 719-689-4052, email at: Brad.Poulson@Newmont.com.

About Newmont:

Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The company’s operations are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental, social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.