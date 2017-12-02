WOODLAND PARK FIRE UPDATE

On 11-30-17 at approximately 1241 PM, the Woodland Park Police Department received several 911 calls reporting smoke and flames in the area of 300 S. Park St. Upon arrival of police and fire personnel an active fire was located. The fire destroyed a shed, ATV and, damaged two mobile homes, a vehicle and approximately 3 acres of grass. The investigation into the fire by personnel from Northeast Teller County Fire Department and Woodland Park Police Department determined the fire was suspicious and requested assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

On 12-01-17, an Arson Investigator from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation responded and assisted in further investigating the fire. Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation, it was ruled the fire was suspicious in nature and the fire being intentionally set cannot be ruled out.

The Woodland Park Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information regarding this fire to contact the Woodland Park Police Department at (719)687-9262.

Due to this being an active investigation, no further details will be released.