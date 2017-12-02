The Little Store & Something More, LLC New Ownership -GRAND OPENING

~ by Cindy Valade ~

Colorado natives and residents of Teller County, Shannon Dionese and Lore’ Buswell, are very excited to start another business journey by purchasing the “Little Store, LLC” from Lou and Pat Goldman, as well as looking forward to being a part of this growing community. The new owners are proud to carry over the original name and add to it. As of December 1, 2017, the store will officially be called, “The Little Store & Something More, LLC”. This store will continue all of the favorite products that it currently carries as well as introducing a little “Something More” in products as well as custom artwork and crafts.

In the near future, we plan to expand into the commercial kitchen. New ideas are always welcomed and we look forward to serving the public.