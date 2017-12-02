Air Force Falcons  Edge Utah State

~ by Trevor Phipps ~

The Falcons played their final game of the season last week during a late-night home game.

The Falcons came out in force during a high scoring shootout. At the end, the Falcons were able to fly past the Utah State Aggies beating them by a score of 38 to 35.

The high scoring game was mainly kept on the ground. The Aggies were the first with momentum and were able to score a few long run touchdowns to take the lead in the beginning of the game.

Due to injuries, the Falcons relied on their third-string quarterback Isaiah Sanders. At the end of the first half Sanders scored a rushing touchdown to shorten the deficit to 21-17, then he scored another rushing touchdown in the third quarter to take the lead for the Falcons.

The game then went back and forth for a bit as the lead changed hands four different times in the fourth quarter.

With less than two minutes left in the game, the Falcons rallied and scored another rushing touchdown to put them in the lead late in the fourth quarter. The Aggies were able to get into Falcon territory but then the Falcon defense stopped them in four plays causing a turnover on downs giving the Falcons a victory for their final game of the season.

Even with the loss, the Utah State Aggies still earned a bowl game this year and the Falcons ended up non-bowl eligible for the first time since 2013. The good news for running back Isiaiah Sanders is that by breaking the school record with 44 carries in one game and leading his team to an end-of-year victory, he may have secured a first string position for next year. The Falcons start their 2018 season at home against Stony Brook.

Colorado Buffaloes Lose Bid for a Bowl Spot

The Buffs could have possibly seen a bowl game with a win last Saturday but instead, they lost and sent the Utah Utes to a bowl game. The Buffs were beaten by the Utes last Saturday by a score of 34 to 13.

The Buffs had trouble all across the board last Saturday as they were unable to use their bye week to their advantage. The team was riddled with mistakes and gave up 70 yards due to five penalties. The Buffs’ defense struggled with stopping the Utes’ run game and allowed 310 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The Buffs came out of the second half fired up, but their late efforts did little good. They were able to drive down the field and put two back to back touchdowns on the board. But then they fumbled the ball deep in their own territory, ruining any chances of a comeback for the Buffs.