Thin Air Theatre Company Bids Farewell

Dear Editor:

“After over 50 productions and 11 wonderful years, Thin Air Theatre Company (the resident professional company of the Butte Theater and the producers for all professional productions on the Butte stage for the last decade) will bid a sad farewell at the conclusion of the 2017 season. While we wish this was not the case, alas we do not always deal the cards.

Since TATC’s first show back in 2007, we have made Cripple Creek our home and have made many friends here in the Pikes Peak Region whom we shall miss terribly…people from all walks of this amazing little town that we have come to love, to those of you from all over this multi-county region who live in the shadow of America’s greatest mountain.

Over the past decade we have been most fortunate to work with some remarkable Corporate Sponsors, Mayors, City Council Members and Administrators (not to mention countless individuals) who have supported the arts and specifically TATC’s successful mission of building a nationally recognized and respected professional theatre program here in Cripple Creek. To each and every one of you, we owe an immense debt of gratitude and shall continue to have the upmost respect for your commitment to bringing the arts to Cripple Creek…Thank You!

So, from all of us who have made up Thin Air Theatre Company this past decade (producers, directors, musicians, writers, designers, technicians & actors) we wish you A Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and bid you A Most Fond Farewell!”

Sincerely Yours~

Chris Armbrister

Artistic Producing Director