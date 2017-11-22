College Sports Updates

~ by Trevor Phipps ~

Colorado Buffaloes Gear Up For Final Game

The Buffs had a bye last week and had some time to get rest after their loss two weeks ago.

The Buffs’ defeat threw them into a losing season by giving them a 5-6 record. Next week the Buffs travel west to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes. The Utes are cursed this year with the same 5-6 record. The only thing this game will determine is which team will suffer a losing season this year and which team will finish at .500.

This will sadly be the Buffs last game as neither Colorado nor Utah has a chance of going to the Pac-12 championship since the number 11 ranked USC Trojans already clinched the championship in the Pac-12 South with their defeat last weekend against the UCLA Bruins.

Colorado State Rams Devour Spartans

It was supposed to be an easy win for the Rammies and it was!

The Spartans came into Fort Collins last Saturday and suffered an embarrassing 42 to 14 loss against the Rams.

The Rams showed up in full force last week as they were able to score four first half touchdowns. The Spartan offense proved to be basically worthless as they were only able to answer with one touchdown in the first quarter and one in the fourth quarter.

The Rams were able to keep it together as a team and end their three game losing streak. The win was the Rams last game of regular season play this year. But since they were able to beat the 1-11 Spartans and earn themselves a 7-5 record for the season, the chance of them seeing a bowl game this December is still possible.

The Rams finished their 2017 season with a 5-3 conference record and they currently sit at third in the conference. The Rams must now sit and wait patiently with their fingers crossed as their fate depends on the outcome of several games happening the next couple of weeks including UNLV at Nevada, Boise State at Fresno State, Wyoming at San Jose State and Utah State at Nevada. There are a number of bowl games the Rams could be eligible for, but they must wait until all other college teams’ 2017 season ends.

If the stars align right for Ram players and fans, there is a chance that the Rams could play in the New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 16), Idaho Potato Bowl (Dec. 22), Hawaii Bowl (Dec. 24), Arizona Bowl (Dec. 29) or the Frisco Bowl (Dec. 20). But all there is to do now is wait.

The bowl game line-ups won’t all officially be decided until December 3. Good luck Rams it would be nice to see a Colorado college football team play a bowl game this year!

Air Force Falcons Get Bucked by Idaho

Last Saturday evening, the Falcons ended a rough season with a brutal loss.

The Falcons went up to Idaho to take on the Mountain West Conference leaders, the rough and tough Boise State Broncos. The Broncos bucked a little too hard for the Falcons and proved why they are the kings of the Mountain West this year as they knocked off the Falcons 44 to 19. It’s really no biggie because the Falcons’ had already lost all chances of getting a bowl bid this December.

The Falcons struggled all season this year and just could not get their young team dialed in enough to come up with a winning record for the season. The Falcons currently sit in next to last place in the Mountain West Conference with an overall record of 4-7 and a conference record of 3-4. Next week the birdies finish their sad season with a home game that they actually have some chance of winning.

Next Saturday night starting at 8:15 p.m. mountain time, the Falcons will stand up against the 6-5 Utah State Aggies. The Falcons need to stay focused during this 2018 season practice game because if they don’t, there is a chance they could get blown out and embarrassed during their last home game of the 2017 season. The Aggies are fired up as they just came off a big 38-0 win last week against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.