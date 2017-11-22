Almanac Week of 11.21.17

Tuesday, Nov. 21

After Hours. The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will sponsor its monthly After Hours at Peoples Bank in Woodland Park on Nov. 21 starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring an unwrapped toy for the Victor Elks Toy Drive or canned or boxed goods for donations to the Community Cupboard. Call 719-687-9885.

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall. The trustees may discuss the process for picking a new town manager/clerk. See related story.

Wednesday Nov. 22

Warriors of Woodland Park, an exhibit offered by the Ute Pass Historical Society, pays tribute to all veterans buried in the Woodland Park Cemetery. Every vet is featured by name and branch of service, along with personal data if known. Moses Baldwin was the Father of Woodland Park… and a corporal in the Union Army. Orville Anderson was a Marine orderly for General MacArthur. Elsa Hayward was one of the first women to serve as a Navy WAVE (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) during World War II. Other brave men and women served as pilots, radio operators, tank mechanics, and other jobs.

You are invited to learn about those involved in controversy, men held as prisoners of war, and one young Marine who was Woodland Park’s only Vietnam casualty.

Warriors of Woodland Park – Military Veterans of the Woodland Park Cemetery is on display in the Woodland Park Library during regular working hours through the month of November.

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Final Day of Golf for 2017. The Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center will close out its links season on Nov. 22. SM will still offer many great events in the clubhouse for the remainder of the year and players can test our their skills with SM’s special golf simulators, offering indoor play at some of the nation’s finest courses.

Thursday, Nov. 23

Happy Thanksgiving from the Staff of TMJ.

Great Thanksgiving feasts. If you don’t plan on enjoying a Thanksgiving meal at home, plenty of choices abound in the High Country for community Thanksgiving festivities, low cost meals and much more, including some great selections in Cripple Creek. See related story in this week’s TMJ. And for more high-caliber Thanksgiving feasts, we highly suggest the Mucky Duck in Green Mountain Falls, with their special enticements of Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Filet Mignon and Baby Rack of Lamb. Servings are from noon to 5 p.m. Call719-684-2008. Also, another traditional local Thanksgiving hub is the Swiss Chalet in Woodland Park. Call 719-687-2001.

Office Closures. Most government offices in Teller County will be closed for both Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 to observe the Thanksgiving holiday. Prior to visiting any government office on those days, make sure to call first.

Friday, Nov. 24



The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, has great weekend specials. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and special entertainment during the weekend. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com .

Fossil Beds Winter Hours. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is open year round. During November, the Monument is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers 15 miles of beautiful, yet lesser known, hiking trails to explore, a free Junior Ranger Program, two short self-guided trails, a park video and museum exhibits, and bookstore. For additional information and for updates of future events, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Saturday, Nov 25

GMF Tree Lighting Ceremony. The second annual Green Mountain Falls Tree Lighting Festival will be held on November 25 at 6:30 p.m. This popular community event is being organized and presented by the Ute Pass Chamber of Commerce and is free to the public. A Town “Walk” will assemble at the Sallie Bush Community Center where there will be hot chocolate and cookies. At 7 p.m., the walk will begin along Ute Pass Avenue towards the Gazebo Lake Park. Along the way, stops will be made at Joyland Church, Little Beaver Lodge, Outlook Lodge, and Church in the Wildwood where there will be a display of the Kirkpatrick Family Dollhouse. Additional lights will be up at residences and businesses including Duckies and the Blue Moose Saloon. The walk will end at the Gazebo Lake Park with the lighting of a 70 foot high Blue Spruce Tree and a visit by Santa Claus. This event is made possible by strong support from the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation.

Mueller State Park in November. Mueller State Park invites visitors to come out to the park to enjoy the peace and quiet the winter months can offer! Hiking goes on year round and once the snow arrives, lots of folks come out for snowshoeing, skiing and sledding! The park is open every day for outdoor activities and the Visitor Center is open every day from 9 am until 4 pm except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Celebrate the New Year on January 1st by joining in on guided First Day Hikes! See you on the trails. Here are a few highlights of upcoming scheduled activities: On Tuesday, Nov. 21, get into the Thanksgiving spirit with a Turkey Day for Kids. Meet at Visitor Center at 10 a.m.Get ready for Thanksgiving by coming to Kid’s Turkey Day! Learn about wild turkeys while playing games and making turkeys. Call 719-687-2366 for details on November activities at Mueller State Park.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Upcoming

Victor Elks Christmas Project. The Teller County Assessor is collecting new unwrapped toys and new or gently used bicycles through December 8 for the Victor Elks Christmas Basket Project for families in southern Teller County. Collection boxes are located in Woodland Park at Park State Bank, Vectra Bank, Peoples Bank, the Ute Pass Cultural Center and Fidelity National Title. In Cripple Creek, boxes are located in Cripple Creek at the courthouse, the Centennial Building, Family Dollar and Bronco Billy’s. Call for pickup, 689-2941.

Bell Ringing for Salvation Army. It’s that time of year again! Bell Ringing for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, which is sponsored by the Pikes Peak Rotary Club. The Bell Ringing has begun in Teller County. There are a variety of locations. The Bell Ringig is great fun and people often compete with their friends, co-workers, other organizations, etc. to see who can bring in the most donations by Ringing The Bell. You can also “Adopt a Kettle’ for a day, part of a day or longer. And if you or your business / organization don’t have the availability to ring, you can “Match a Kettle.” As you may or may not know, bell ringing during the holidays provides a majority of the funds available for The Salvation Army to assist those in need in Teller County throughout the year with rent, utilities, food and in a variety of other ways. And 90 percent of all donations stay here to benefit Teller County residents. Some of the businesses involved, where bell ringing will occur, include Cripple Creek Family Dollar, Cripple Creek Venture Foods, Woodland Park City Market and the Woodland Park Wal-Mart outlets. For more information, please email bellringers@aspenminecenter. org or call The Aspen Mine Center @ 689-3584, Ted ext 132, Michelle ext 124 or Rebecca ext 101.

Movie House Music Supervalue Package Held the 2nd Sunday every month through May at the Gold Hill Theatres in Woodland Park. Concert 2:30-4:00 pm, movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $15. Or concert and drink only, $8. The next December 10 event features local-favorite band, A Stick, A Pick and A Chick and Friends offering a special Christmas concert. Season ticket discount are available. Call 719-687-2210,www.woodlandmusicseries.org. The event is co-sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres.

Indoor Winter Farmer’s Market. Scheduled the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. A wide variety of vegetables, meats, fruits, toys and many miscellaneous items will be showcased. For more information, call 719-689-3133.

It’s not early for Christmas. The Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Camp Christmas committee is planning some kick-off events to celebrate the Yuletide season. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Aspen Mine Center will host a “Cup of Christmas Tea. Call 719-659-3599 for reservations. The committee is also looking for Christmas trees for the main event, scheduled for Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. We are looking for new or used trees or decorations, or other help. Drop off weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 689-3584. For information about the Cripple creek and Victor Gold Camp Christmas committee, call coordinator Kathi Pilcher at 719-659-3599. .

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Dec. 7. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

On Sunday, November 26 at 7 p.m., First Christian Church at 16 E. Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs is presenting the Annual Messiah Sing-Along, which will include the Christmas portion ofMessiah plus the Hallelujah Chorus, as well as favorite carols for audience singing, accompanied by strings, harpsichord and organ. Some scores will be provided, or you may bring your own. The program will also include holiday music sung by the Chamber Singers of the Colorado Springs Chorale, directed by Kimberley Schultz. A free will offering will be taken. Call719-633-8888.

Pikes Peak Ringers. Join the Pikes Peak Ringers in ringing in the holiday season! Pikes Peak Ringers, an auditioned community hand bell choir in Colorado Springs, will present two concerts for the Christmas season entitled “A Symphony of Christmas.” The first concert will be performed at Broadmoor Community Church, located at 315 Lake Ave, at 3p.m. on Sunday, November 26. The second concert will be held at Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs, 103 Pawnee Ave on Tuesday, December 12th at 7 p.m.The concerts are free and open to the public; a freewill offering will be taken during the program.

Pikes Peak Ringers was formed in 1991 under the direction of Kevin McChesney. The group has been recognized as one of the premier handbell ensembles in North America. The public is cordially invited to begin their Christmas Season with Pikes Peak Ringers as they perform many well-known carols of the season. For more information, visit pikespeakringers.com.