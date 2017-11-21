TMJ/Local Business Community Grand Auction Headed for Round Two

~ by Trevor Phipps ~

Last Saturday (Nov. 17) The Mountain Jackpot Newspaper tried something that had never been done in Teller County before… All of the folks here at TMJ News joined forces as a team and successfully put on the First Annual TMJ News Holiday Online Auction.

The purpose of the holiday auction dreamed up by TMJ officials was to put on an event that would engage TMJ readers and online followers with local businesses. Often at public meetings, city officials will stress the importance of residents shopping locally. The holiday auction was TMJ’s way of helping strengthen the connection between local businesses and consumers.

The auction proposed an opportunity for businesses to showcase their unique products. Some of the business owners hand-picked items in order to showcase the types of products and brands that they carry. For example, the Cowhand put up a Scully brand leather jacket that has a retail value of $500 to be auctioned off. Tweeds Fine Furnishings displayed some of their super unique Colorado-Made Italian Crystal wine glasses as they put a set of red and a pair of white wine glasses on the auction list.

The auction allowed participants the chance to purchase products from local shops at insanely low prices. The first run of the auction was filled with six blocks that had ten items apiece or 60 different certificates for products and services at local businesses. All of the items started bidding at half off the marked retail price or cheaper.

There were multiple gift certificates for restaurants in the area. Some of the $25 gift certificates were won in the auction for only ten bucks! The types of products offered during the first annual TMJ holiday auction varied greatly. The auction presented items like snow plows and guns that were just sitting there waiting for someone to jump on that low, extremely discounted bid.

There were certificates for multiple night stays in Victor, Cripple Creek, and Lake George. Both of the rock and gem shops in town jumped on board and offered gift certificates for their shops to perhaps aid local residents in their Christmas shopping efforts. It was possible for anyone to message their bid early or wait to call in and bid during the live auction last Saturday.

It’s not too late to participate!

The Holiday Auction will be back live for at least one more round of bidding since there are still many items available to snag for cheap. The TMJ Holiday Auction Round Two is scheduled for everyone’s favorite shopping holiday, Cyber Monday! Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving and has recently turned into the “Black Friday for online shopping.” During this day many online stores offer their products at extremely low discounted prices.

The TMJ is jumping on the Cyber Monday bandwagon this year as the newspaper company will sell off gift certificates and merchandise at ridiculously low prices online. Starting at 6 p.m. on Monday November 27, the TMJ “auctioneers” will be back live on Facebook! The items still left on the list will be sold and who knows there may even be more items that make an appearance on the auction list for Round Two.