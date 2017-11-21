Community Thanksgiving Dinners

~ By: Catherine Mahrholz ~

Thanksgiving is one of those wonderful holidays where the focus is on food, family and friends. If one has the ability, desire and skills to prepare or help prepare the traditional Turkey or Ham it can be just a whole hoot and a half.

It seems to me that in today’s world, not everyone is so blessed with family or friends.

If, however, you are alone on Thanksgiving or without a viable option to participate in this great American traditional feast; despair not…there are some great options to choose from in Teller County.

As for this cranky old cat, last week was eventful to the max…and not always in a good way…however I have had some life changing insights into how to grow and work on becoming more the fun loving cat I used to be…but with a little more wisdom and insight into how to interact with those I come into contact with in my feline wanderings.

In our busy so very American workaday world, it is time to stop and think about what really matters in life and to be thankful for whatever we might have…or not have. To not have cancer would be a great example of that category! On the other hand, to have a new love, someone to cherish and spend time with would be a grand example of something that most people in their heart of hearts would agree is something truly wonderful to have.

So…listed below, for those of us who would prefer not to cook this year or find themselves alone or unable to get out due to a disability, or living on a fixed income this scruffy aging feline has found some options to consider for this Thanksgiving which is this Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Woodland Park

Woodland Park Church of the Nazarene, located at 750 North Hwy 67 will be offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, free of charge. And there is even free delivery available to those who are unable to get out and about. Dinner will be served from 5:00pm until 6:00pm.

The Senior Citizens Club – 719-687-3877

Up in Cripple Creek, the casinos always put on a feast, and all guests are welcome to partake of what is offered at the restaurants located within the various establishments on Bennett Ave. And some are really quite family friendly.

Cripple Creek

The Aspen Mine Center – Early Bird Alert! The Community of Caring Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal is on Wednesday Nov. 22 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. The establishment is conveniently located just a block away from the casinos. This popular annual feast is open to anyone and everyone who can make it. 719-689-3584

Bronco Billy’s Home Café – Thanksgiving without the fuss is available at the Home Café. Dinner will be served on Nov. 23 from 11:00am until Midnight for just $8.99 and the Thanksgiving Plate includes Turkey, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Pumpkin Pie. 719-689-2142

Century Casino – The MidCity Grill has a Thanksgiving Special on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11:00am until 10:00 pm and it’sTurkey with Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes and Stuffing with Gravy, Green Bean Casserole, Dinner Roll, Pumpkin Pie, Soft Drink, Tea or Coffee and all for only $14.95. 719-689-0333

Triple Crown Casinos – The Down Under Steak House is a bit pricier for many folks, but it is still quite affordable considering the elegant ambience of this restaurant. So consider throwing caution to the wind and indulge in The Down Under’s Bountiful Thanksgiving Buffet featuring Roasted Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Savory Gravy, A Medley of Vegetables, Breads and Irresistible Desserts. This is Thursday, Nov. 23 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm. 719-689-0303

Colorado Grande Casino – Maggie’s Restaurant, a long time family favorite with locals, will be featuring a variety of Thanksgiving specials. A flair for something a little different will continue with the Roast Turkey Entrée. Maggie’s version forThursday Nov. 23 will feature Cranberry Chutney, Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy, Dried Cranberry Stuffing and Green Beans Almandine. All for just $12.99 and an additional $3.99 for the Pumpkin Pie topped with Whipped Cream. 719-689-3517

Johnny Nolon’s Casino- located just across from the Colorado Grande, the restaurant will be featuring your choice of roast turkey or ham. Both entrees include, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce and green bean casserole for just $12.99. For dessert the choices will be apple pie or pumpkin pie for $3.99. 719-689-2080

Double Eagle Casino – On Thursday Nov. 23, Lombards will be offering a Thanksgiving Day Buffet, featuring all the traditional favorites at just $19.95 for adults and only $8.00 for children 12 and under. 719-689-5000

Wildwood Casino – On Thursday, Nov. 23, Joe’s Diner will be offering a Thanksgiving Special featuring Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Green Beans, Cranberry Relish and a Dinner Roll, all for just $15.00. Railroad buffs and even children might appreciate the architecture of this particular section of the Wildwood Casino because it was built to resemble a round house; a tribute to the close connection between the mining industry and the railroad in days gone by. 719-244-9700.

Victor

Just six miles from Cripple Creek, on Hwy 67 is the historic little town of Victor. The Fortune Club will be hosting their Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23. All are welcome, donations will be accepted for a resident in need, and dinner will be served from noon until it’s gone. 719-689-2623

As I am finishing up writing this, about two inches of snow have fallen outside my house. Now it feels like Thanksgiving inColorado!