Broncos/Raiders Preview

Next week the Broncos travel to the black hole in LA to face the 4-6

Raiders. The Raiders got creamed by the Patriots last week in Mexico

City 33-8. They’ll be looking to get back in the AFC West Division

race, since the Chargers embarrassed the Bills last week 54-24 moving

them into a tie with the Raiders for second place in the AFC West.

Despite the shellacking they took last week, the Raiders put up a

respectable 344 total yards on the Pats. They just couldn’t find the

end zone.

One hundred and nine of those yards were rushing yards. The all

exalted return of Marshawn Lynch hasn’t worked out so well for the

Raiders. The Pats held him to 71 yards on 11 carries.

With a possible shot at the lead in the AFC West at stake, since the

Chiefs got beat by the Giants in OT last week, the Raiders will be

playing hard and fast. They know the Bronco O line and the Bronco

quarterback are the weak spots for Denver. They will release their

edge rusher Kalil Mack on whoever is taking snaps for the Broncos.

As for the Broncos, they lost their sixth straight game last week to

the Bengals. This is the first time the Broncos have lost 6 straight

games since 1990. The Bengals were about as evenly matched a team as

the Broncos have played and they came up short.

Turnovers, penalties, Red Zone anemia, and poor execution continue to

plague the Broncos. They have yet to win a road game this season. The

Raiders are playing for something; the Broncos can’t seem to figure

out what they’re playing for.

Against the Bengals, the Broncos moved the ball fairly well, but still

can’t break 20 points on offense. In their last 7 games the Broncos

have only scored more than 20 points once and that was against the

Eagles when they scored a late TD in garbage time.



The Bengal’s game was Denver’s chance to get a foothold on the rest of

the season and they failed. Don’t be surprised if you see Paxton Lynch

start against the Raiders next week. If Lynch doesn’t start next week,

one more loss by Oswieler and he’ll be selling used cars at one of

Elway’s lots next year and you’ll see Lynch start the following week

against the Dolphins.

Without getting some turnovers on defense and giving up none on

offense, the Bronco defense will not be able to safe the team from the

Raiders.

The official Russ’ Place TMJ pick: Raiders beat the Broncos 21-10.