A Fabricated Doctor?

The city of Cripple Creek may have been targeted by a possible scam, involving Matthew Paul Brown, aka Matt Brown, who was previously charged with nearly 20 counts of health care fraud and wrongful disclosure of health information. Prior to this discovery by Cripple Creek officials, Brown addressed the city council to inform them of plans for a new medical center at the Cripple Creek Medical Plaza. This deal is now dead and the city is demanding that its $100,000 loan be paid back immediately. Photo by Rick Langenberg