Today’s Episode Of As The Stomach Turns

Tension Grows Between City Council and Main Street

~ by Bob Volpe ~

Main Street board chairman Bob Carlsen presented the organizations

report to city council at last Thursday’s regular meeting. Blank

stares outnumbered comments from council.

Carlsen outlined Main Street’s accomplishments over the past year in a

Power Point presentation and hard copy hand out to council. He talked

about the Main Street’s success and national recognition the city has

received because of their efforts.

Carlsen stressed the importance of work they are doing to network with other agencies around the state, including working with CDOT,

(Colorado Department of Transportation) and grants they are getting

from DOLA (Department of Local Affairs).



Among the issues Carlsen said Main Street has done this year is

establish a dialog with CDOT on developing a plan to make the city,

and particularly Highway 24, more pedestrian friendly. He said, “It’s

a vital part of a community to have their downtown look like people

are there shopping, its attractive, it’s pedestrian safe, and that is

basically what Main Street is trying to accomplish.”

He talked about how Main Street brought Woodland Park into the

national spotlight when they were included in the top 8 of over 14,000

nominations for a $500,000 grant competition for small business

support that was sponsored by Small Business Revolution. They did not

win the grant.

Last year Main Street received $56,000 funding from the city. Of that

funding, $29,000 plus $2,000 for withholdings, was spent on a

part-time coordinator.

That part-time position has been a major source of tension between the

city and Main Street, since the coordinator, Darlene Jensen, was

terminated by the city last September.

Jensen was employed by the city of Woodland Park as the Main Street

coordinator, but also held the same role under the Woodland Park Main

Street group, which is its own separate non-profit organization.

Jensen’s termination sparked outrage among some on the Main Street

board. In private conversation, more than one board member told TMJ

News, that the dismissal was an attempt by the city to “stack the

deck” on the board to take control of it.

Since the shakeup on Main Street last September, the chairman of the

board, Vera Egbert, who also serves as the head manager of the Peoples

Bank office in Woodland Park, stepped down and Bob Carlsen was elected

to take her place as chairman. Carlsen’s first duty as chairman was to

oversee a motion to reinstate Jensen as coordinator. The board voted

7-3 to reinstate Jensen as the Main Street coordinator. However, the

decision was just a technical nomination of Jensen to the position.

Jensen will still be paid by the city until the beginning next year.

She is appealing her dismissal to the Woodland Park Personnel Board,

which is in itself has become a soap opera.

There has never been a personnel board in Woodland Park, despite the

fact that the charter allows one to be formed. The charter allows that

a personnel board will consist of three members, who, after submitting

an application, and appearing before, and being approved by city

council, may then arbitrate matters of personnel that come before

them. Their decision in personnel matters is not, however, binding.

They can only recommend action to council, who will make the final

decision.

After Jensen’s dismissal, the city suddenly received 5 applications

for the personnel board positions. Those applicants appeared before

council and were grilled on why they suddenly applied for a board,

that until now had remained vacant. Of those five, one withdrew his

application before appearing before council, one, Bob Carlsen,

withdrew his application during the interview with council, stating he

would not be able to be objective in the case of Jensen’s dismissal.

The remaining three applicants went to a vote of council, and two were

approved.

At last weeks council meeting a third applicant for the personnel

board, Mike Stinner, was interviewed and approved by council, with

little fanfare and grilling from council. So now Woodland Park has a

complete personnel board, and their first case will be to determine if

Jensen’s dismissal was justified. To be continued.

Meanwhile, the purpose of Carlsen’s presentation was to convince

council that Main Street is worthy of being funded again in next

year’s budget. Since council decided to throw the budget back in the

city’s lap at their special workshop meeting last Tuesday, there was

nothing council could say about funding at this time.

Mayor Levy thanked Carlsen for his time and presentation and that, as

they say, was that.