Green Mountain Falls Tree Lighting November 25th, 2017

The second Annual Green Mountain Falls Tree Lighting Festival will be held on November 25th at 6:30 P.M. This popular community event is being organized and presented by the Ute Pass Chamber of Commerce and is free to the public.

A Town “Walk” will assemble at the Sallie Bush Community Center where there will be hot chocolate and cookies. At 7:00 P.M. the walk will begin along Ute Pass Avenue towards the Gazebo Lake Park. Along the way, stops will be made at Joyland Church, Little Beaver Lodge, Outlook Lodge, and Church in the Wildwood where there will be a display of the Kirkpatrick Family Dollhouse. Additional lights will be up at residences and businesses including Duckies and the Blue Moose Saloon. The walk will end at the Gazebo Lake Park with the lighting of a 70 foot high Blue Spruce Tree and a visit by Santa Claus.

This event is made possible by strong support from the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation.

Chamber President, Jill Isbell, said “Everyone is invited to enjoy the spectacular decorated trees. Bring your camera!”