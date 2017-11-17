City Council Throws Out the Budget

In a surprise attack on next year’s budget, city council decided tosend the budget back to the city. Council has taken a hard line onfiscal responsibility insisting the budget meet stricter guidelinesthat restores the 10 percent budget reserve.

At two tables set up in a wide open V shape sat the mayor, council

members, the city manager and city finance director. It looked vaguely

like a living set up for the last supper.

Two other tables faced the open end of the V where the various city

department heads sat. Parks & Recreation, City Planning, Public Works,

Utilities, Special Projects, and the Chief of Police all sat facing

the open end of the V, like turkeys waiting to see who would be

pardoned by staff and who would be next weeks dinner.

Earlier this month council held their first workshop, to discuss ways

to cut spending in the 2018 budget. They kicked around proposals to

deny or lower city employee raises, eliminate the special projects

department, cut funding to Main Street, and fire a part time employee

at the cultural center. The only apparent survivor of that discussion

was the police department who would see the hiring freeze lifted and

future money released pending the completion of an employee and salary

survey early next year.

At this second meeting all that was thrown out with the bath water

when councilman John Schafer proposed the city live up to a 2014

council resolution which stated the budget must maintain a balance of

not less than 10 percent of the general fund’s total operating

expenditures as an emergency reserve. Shafer said, “We were serious

when we passed that. What’s happened in ensuing years did not provide

for the 10 percent.” Schafer insisted the budget be rewritten to

conform to the 10 percent rule. He said, “It’s passed time to become

better stewards and exercise our responsibility to oversee all matters

financial.”

Currently the reserve is at about 5 percent, or $400,000, as a result

of dipping into the fund to help finance the Aquatic Center, Memorial

Park renovation, and the new city maintenance facility.

Mayor Levy’s response to Schafer’s statement was that achieving the

goal of 10 percent might be better if done in increments rather than

all at once in this budget. Mayor pro tem Carrol Harvey and councilman

Ken Matthews agreed with the mayor. Matthews suggested the budget aim

for a 7.5 percent reserve this year and make up the remainder with the

next budget.

The rest of the council was steadfast that the 10 percent be reached

in this budget. The consensus this night was 4-2 to throw the budget

back to the city until it can come up with a budget that restores a 10

percent general fund reserve.

This was supposed to be councilman Val Carr’s day to shine. The small

committee, consisting of Carr, councilman Schafer, former councilman

Bob Carlsen, and Darwin Naccarato, spent hundreds of hours developing

a plan to make the city’s vehicle use more efficient and save the city

hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Vehicle Usage Review Committee (VURC) penned its report last

October. It outlined ways to streamline vehicle usage by city

employees, including halting the practice of some employees driving

city vehicles home and disposing of excess vehicles.

Carr’s plan was loaded with data compiled by actual numbers from city

vehicle usage logs. It also compared the city’s vehicle usage to other

cities vehicle usage. The VURC study concluded that the city dispose

of 15 vehicles and institute a motor pool type of structure for the

certain transportation needs of city employees.

With the decision to have the budget conform to the 10 percent rule

Carr’s study was also thrown in the dust bin of history.

City manager David Buttery stated he is perfectly willing to rewrite

the budget to reach the 10 percent reserve with this budget. He said,

“If council directs me to get to 10 percent, we will get to 10

percent. But my expectation then would be that you won’t pick apart

the budget on how we got there for things that you might think are of

a specific interest to you. If you give me that goal, my expectation

will be, certainly you get to decide. If we get to that 10 percent, I

would hope we would get a budget that would pass.”

As soon as Buttery finished speaking Carr proclaimed he would not be

held hostage to not be allowed to lobby for the technology proposals

that are in the budget. The idea that one should be careful what one

wishes for, because you might just get it suddenly reared its ugly

head.

So now we wait to see whose sacred cows get gored, what planned city

projects don’t get done next year, who and how many city employees

possibly lose their jobs or benefits, what public services are

eliminated or cut back, and what other public amenities are curtailed.

If this meeting resembled a living set up for the last supper, it was

clear, at the end of the meal, that nobody at the table was willing to

pick up the check.