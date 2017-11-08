Unofficial Teller County Election Results

City of Victor Clerk/Treasurer (Vote For 1)Click to see the map

Claire Greenwood 100.00% 120

City of Victor Mayor (Vote For 1)

Bruce M. Davis 45.83% 77 Donald E. Daniel 54.17% 91

City of Victor Council Member Ward 1 (Vote For 1)

Diana Bowman 50.00% 40 Buck Hakes 50.00% 40

City of Victor Council Member Ward 2 (Vote For 1)

Sue Kochevar 21.35% 19 Michelle Stevens 47.19% 42 Jon Strever 31.46% 28

City of Cripple Creek Council Ward 4 (Vote For 1)Click to see the map

Meghan Rozell 65.31% 64 Scott A. Marshall 34.69% 34

City of Cripple Creek Council Ward 5 (Vote For 1)Click to see the map

Jeff Regester 50.00% 63 Melissa ”Missie” Trenary 50.00% 63

Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 School Board District B (Vote For 1)

Timothy Braun 100.00% 660

Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 School Board District D (Vote For 1)

Tonya Martin 100.00% 726

Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 School Board District E (Vote For 1)

Dennis Jones 51.67% 479 Patricia Waddle 48.33% 448

City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2A (Vote For 1)

(Lodging Tax)

Yes/For 60.25% 144 No/Against 39.75% 95

Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 Ballot Question 3A (Vote For 1)

(Board Seat Redistricting Plan)

Yes/For 59.08% 527 No/Against 40.92% 365

Green Mountain Falls – Chipita Park Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 4A (Vote For 1)

(Eliminating Restrictions From TABOR)

Click to see the map