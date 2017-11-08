Unofficial Teller County Election Results

 

City of Victor Clerk/Treasurer (Vote For 1)Click to see the map

 

  Claire Greenwood

100.00%

120

 

City of Victor Mayor (Vote For 1)

 Click to see the map

  Bruce M. Davis

45.83%

77
  Donald E. Daniel

54.17%

91

City of Victor Council Member Ward 1 (Vote For 1)

Click to see the map

  Diana Bowman

50.00%

40
  Buck Hakes

50.00%

40

City of Victor Council Member Ward 2 (Vote For 1)

Add this race to my races

Click to see the map

  Sue Kochevar

21.35%

19
  Michelle Stevens

47.19%

42
  Jon Strever

31.46%

28

 

City of Cripple Creek Council Ward 4 (Vote For 1)Click to see the map

   Meghan Rozell

65.31%

64
  Scott A. Marshall

34.69%

34

 

City of Cripple Creek Council Ward 5 (Vote For 1)Click to see the map

 

  Jeff Regester

50.00%

63
  Melissa ”Missie” Trenary

50.00%

63

 

Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 School Board District B (Vote For 1)

Add this race to my races

Click to see the map

  Timothy Braun

100.00%

660

Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 School Board District D (Vote For 1)

 

Click to see the map

  Tonya Martin

100.00%

726

Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 School Board District E (Vote For 1)

 

Click to see the map

  Dennis Jones

51.67%

479
  Patricia Waddle

48.33%

448

 

City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2A (Vote For 1)

 (Lodging Tax)

Click to see the map

  Yes/For

60.25%

144
  No/Against

39.75%

95

 

Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 Ballot Question 3A (Vote For 1)

 (Board Seat Redistricting Plan)

Click to see the map

  Yes/For

59.08%

527
  No/Against

40.92%

365

Green Mountain Falls – Chipita Park Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 4A (Vote For 1)

 (Eliminating Restrictions From TABOR)

8**Click to see the map

  Yes/For

100.00%

24
  No/Against

0.00%

*The 4A results listed only include Teller County.