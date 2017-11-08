Unofficial Teller County Election Results

City of Victor Clerk/Treasurer (Vote For 1)Click to see the map
|Claire Greenwood
100.00%
120
City of Victor Mayor (Vote For 1)
|Bruce M. Davis
45.83%
77
|Donald E. Daniel
54.17%
91
City of Victor Council Member Ward 1 (Vote For 1)
|Diana Bowman
50.00%
40
|Buck Hakes
50.00%
40
City of Victor Council Member Ward 2 (Vote For 1)
|Sue Kochevar
21.35%
19
|Michelle Stevens
47.19%
42
|Jon Strever
31.46%
28
City of Cripple Creek Council Ward 4 (Vote For 1)
| Meghan Rozell
65.31%
64
|Scott A. Marshall
34.69%
34
City of Cripple Creek Council Ward 5 (Vote For 1)
|Jeff Regester
50.00%
63
|Melissa ”Missie” Trenary
50.00%
63
Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 School Board District B (Vote For 1)
|Timothy Braun
100.00%
660
Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 School Board District D (Vote For 1)
|Tonya Martin
100.00%
726
Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 School Board District E (Vote For 1)
|Dennis Jones
51.67%
479
|Patricia Waddle
48.33%
448
City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2A (Vote For 1)
(Lodging Tax)
|Yes/For
60.25%
144
|No/Against
39.75%
95
Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 Ballot Question 3A (Vote For 1)
(Board Seat Redistricting Plan)
|Yes/For
59.08%
527
|No/Against
40.92%
365
Green Mountain Falls – Chipita Park Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 4A (Vote For 1)
(Eliminating Restrictions From TABOR)
8**Click to see the map
|Yes/For
100.00%
24
|No/Against
0.00%
*The 4A results listed only include Teller County.