Election Winners and Surprises

~ by Rick Langenberg ~

The initial election verdict is in, and for the first time in recent history in southern Teller, two council races ended in a dead heat. That will force a recount, but most likely, the winner will be determined by a chance drawing, such as playing a deck of cards or pulling a name out of a hat.

Maybe, the district can get a little creative and have a Western Heritage Day with the final contenders playing a hand of poker in the middle of the st…reet. This idea was mulled in the past during a previous tie vote, but never pursued. Hopefully, this time district officials can have a little fun with two dead-heat finishes. It only makes sense that it would happen in Cripple Creek and Victor.