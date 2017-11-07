Almanac Week of 11.07.17

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Election Day Deadline. Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. is the deadline to return your ballots, if you are eligible to participate in the municipal election, impacting Cripple Creek, Victor, the RE-1 School District, the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District and sections of El Paso County. Ballots must be returned to a polling service center, or an official drop-off outlet. For more details, see www.mountainjackpot.com or call the clerk and recorder’s office at 719-689-2951.

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall.

Wednesday Nov. 8

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, Nov. 10



The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Veteran’s Day Assembly. The Woodland Park RE-2 School District will host The Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, Nov. 10 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. in the WP High School Gymnasium, followed by a reception. Join us as we honor our veterans, share their stories and connect generations. Christmas Boutique. The Holidays are quickly approaching! The Rocky Mountain Christmas Boutique is your one stop shop for local, beautifully handcrafted gifts and decorations sure to impress anyone. Get in the holiday spirit at this annual event! All proceeds benefit CHOICES. This event will be held at Shining Mountain Golf Course, November 10th 9am-6pm and Nov 11th 9am-2pm. Sponsored by Peak Internet. For more information, call Christine Lukasavige at 719-428-5686 or e-mail her at marketing@whatchoices.com

Saturday, Nov. 11

Florissant-Lake George Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #11411 will conduct its Honor Guard Ceremony for Veterans at the Florissant Cemetery on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend the ceremony. In addition, Veterans of Teller County are invited to attend the annual Chili Lunch at the Woodland Park Senior Center, located at 312 N. Center Street in Woodland Park after the ceremony. Chili and side dishes will be served beginning at 11:11 a.m. Please come to the ceremony to pay tribute to our local Veterans.

Mueller State Park in November. Mueller State Park invites visitors to come out to the park to enjoy the peace and quiet the winter months can offer! Hiking goes on year round and once the snow arrives, lots of folks come out for snowshoeing, skiing and sledding! The park is open every day for outdoor activities and the Visitor Center is open every day from 9 am until 4 pm except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Celebrate the New Year on January 1st by joining in on guided First Day Hikes! See you on the trails. For the coming weekend, here are a few highlights: Participate in a hike on Nov. 11 at the Rock Pond Trail, starting at 9:15 am. Meet at the Visitor Center. Join Naturalist Cindi on this 5 mile hike to explore our favorite trail to Rock Pond. It drops 600 feet in elevation into a valley with a beautiful view of Rock Pond at the end. Bring water and a snack. And on Sunday, Nov. 12, a hike of the Homestead Trail will occur a 1:30 p.m. Meet at the Homestead Trailhead. Enjoy peace and quiet on this 2 mile trail. Visit an old homestead and imagine what it was like to survive off the land. This latter hike will be led by Naturalist Penny.Call 719-687-2366 for details on November activities at Mueller State Park.

Fossil Beds November Highlights. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is open year round. During November, the Monument is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Here are some of the activities taking place this month: Fee Free Weekend, Saturday/Sunday November 11–12 AM – In honor of Veterans Day, entrance fees at all 417 national park areas will be waived for the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, November 11 – 12. And on Friday, November 17, Night Sky Program, 6:30 to 9 p.m., join park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to gaze at the dark skies above Florissant Fossil Beds in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas, and more. Meet at the Visitor Center. There are no additional fees for any park programs beyond the daily entrance fee. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers 15 miles of beautiful, yet lesser known, hiking trails to explore, a free Junior Ranger Program, two short self-guided trails, a park video and museum exhibits, and bookstore. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Mountain View Adventure Park Work Day. Scheduled for Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 510 County Road #89 at the park site. We still have work to be done. We are busy putting in disc golf baskets, tee boxes, spreading mulch in the playground, dog park grooming and placement of amenities, picking up the area – removing trash and broken glass, planting trees, etc. We would love to see a great turn out. If you are interested please call Parks and Recreation at 689-3514. We can help direct you with what you will need to bring depending on your area of interest. We will have cold and/or hot beverages and pizza for you! Please bring a friend, a classroom, an agency, really everyone is invited!

Gardeners With Altitude Garden Club Meeting. We are getting our craft hands on for our November 11th meeting to be held at Aspen Valley Ranch, 10 am. Gardeners will be making garden art out of recycled items such as wine bottles, plates, cups, vases or whatever you decide to put on your art piece! You would need to bring your own supplies including silicone to keep it all together. A glue gun if the art will stay inside. Please RSVP to altitudegardeners@gmail.com if you would like to join us.We had a great turn out for our community seed swap. Shared stories of gardening triumphs and fails and the challenges of living with various creatures who enjoy our gardens as much as we do.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Movie House Music Supervalue Package Held the 2nd Sunday every month through May at Gold Hill Theatres in Woodland Park. Concert 2:30-4:00 pm, movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $15. Or concert and adult beverage for only, $8. The November 12 event is “Little Music Showcase” with selections played by Mountain Brass, Clarion Winds and High Altitooters ensembles of Woodland Park Wind Symphony. Season ticket discounts are available. Call 719-687-2210 for more informaton or visitwww.woodlandmusicseries.org. Co-sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres.

Upcoming

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Nov. 16. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

Recreation Forum. A Ring the Peak Gateway to the Outdoors Forum will be held on Nov 18 at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center from 1 to 4 p.m. A number of speakers and presenters from the outdoor, tourism and recreation industry will be in attendance. Also, more updates will occur regarding the Ring the Peak trail in the region and other related outdoor pursuits.

Mining Presentation. Newmont Mining Corporation (Newmont) is a leading gold and copper producer. Founded in 1921, the Company has operations in five countries around the world. The Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mine (CC&V) is located in Teller County Colorado between the cities of Victor and Cripple Creek. The area of Victor and Cripple Creek is rich in mining history, with many historic mining structures still intact. The current CC&V mine has been in operation for nearly 30 years. Newmont acquired the site in 2015 and with the acquisition, Newmont brought a world-class reclamation strategy to ensure long-term historical and environmental sustainability goals are achieved. The Pikes Peak Historical Society invites you to learn more about mining reclamation when a representative from Newmont will speak at the PPHS monthly Chautauqua on Sunday, November 19 at 2pm at the Florissant Library. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.

It’s not early for Christmas. The Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Camp Christmas committee is planning some kick-off events to celebrate the Yuletide season. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Aspen Mine Center will host a “Cup of Christmas Tea. Call 719-659-3599 for reservations. The committee is also looking for Christmas trees for the main event, scheduled for Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. We are looking for new or used trees or decorations, or other help. Drop off weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 689-3584. For information about the Cripple creek and Victor Gold Camp Christmas committee, call coordinator Kathi Pilcher at 719-659-3599. .

Bell Ringing for Salvation Army. It’s that time of year again! Bell Ringing for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, which is sponsored by the Pikes Peak Rotary Club. The Bell Ringing will begin in Teller County on Friday November 17th. There are a variety of locations. The Bell Ringig is great fun and people often compete with their friends, co-workers, other organizations, etc. to see who can bring in the most donations by Ringing The Bell. You can also “Adopt a Kettle’ for a day, part of a day or longer. And if you or your business / organization don’t have the availability to ring, you can “Match a Kettle.” As you may or may not know, bell ringing during the holidays provides a majority of the funds available for The Salvation Army to assist those in need in Teller County throughout the year with rent, utilities, food and in a variety of other ways. And 90 percent of all donations stay here to benefit Teller County residents. Some of the businesses involved, where bell ringing will occur, include Cripple Creek Family Dollar, Cripple Creek Venture Foods, Woodland Park City Market and the Woodland Park Wal-Mart outlets. For more information, please email bellringers@aspenminecenter. org or call The Aspen Mine Center @ 689-3584, Ted ext 132, Michelle ext 124 or Rebecca ext 101.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Ringers. Join the Pikes Peak Ringers in ringing in the holiday season! Pikes Peak Ringers, an auditioned community hand bell choir in Colorado Springs, will present two concerts for the Christmas season entitled “A Symphony of Christmas.” The first concert will be performed at Broadmoor Community Church, located at 315 Lake Ave, at 3p.m. on Sunday, November 26. The second concert will be held at Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs, 103 Pawnee Ave on Tuesday, December 12th at 7 p.m.The concerts are free and open to the public; a freewill offering will be taken during the program. For more information, visit pikespeakringers.com.

