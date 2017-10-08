Winter Storm Warning Issued: National Weather Service 

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from midnight tonight
to 3 PM MDT Monday... 
Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult
  travel conditions, including during the morning commute on
  Monday. Snow loading on tree branches could cause limbs to.
  Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with localized 
  amounts up to 11 inches, are expected.

* Where... Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range, and
  northern El Paso County.  

* When... midnight to 3 PM Monday.

* Additional details... winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause
  areas of blowing snow late Sunday night through Monday morning.

Precautionary/preparedness actions... 

A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe
winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep
an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. The latest Road conditions for the state you are
calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
 