Winter Storm Warning Issued: National Weather Service

Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult

travel conditions, including during the morning commute on

Monday. Snow loading on tree branches could cause limbs to.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with localized

amounts up to 11 inches, are expected.

* Where... Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range, and

northern El Paso County.

* When... midnight to 3 PM Monday.

* Additional details... winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause

areas of blowing snow late Sunday night through Monday morning.

Precautionary/preparedness actions...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe

winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep

an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest Road conditions for the state you are

calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.