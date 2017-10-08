Winter Storm Warning Issued: National Weather Service
Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from midnight tonightto 3 PM MDT Monday...
Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday. Snow loading on tree branches could cause limbs to. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 11 inches, are expected.* Where... Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range, and northern El Paso County. * When... midnight to 3 PM Monday.* Additional details... winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing snow late Sunday night through Monday morning.Precautionary/preparedness actions... A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severewinter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keepan extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of anemergency. The latest Road conditions for the state you arecalling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.