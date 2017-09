WOODLAND PARK, Colo. – Woodland Park police issued a missing person report for a 27-year-old on Thursday.

Catherine Murphy was last seen on September 26. Investigators have gotten reports of her 2001, gray Ford Escape spotted in the Denver area around the same time.

She is described as being 5’7″ tall and 140 pounds with blond/strawberry colored hair.

Authorities say Murphy has ties to Fort Collins, CO, Georgia and New Mexico.

If you have information, contact Woodland Park PD at (719) 687-9262