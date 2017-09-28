Woodland Park Panthers Snags Second Consecutive Win In A Thriller

Huge crowd witnesses first home game triumph

~ by Trevor Phipps ~

Woodland Park fans were ecstatic with the game they witnessed during last week’s Friday Night Lights bout.

The crowd just about packed the stands again and they were fired up, cheers and cowbells could be heard from blocks away. Not only was the game exciting and close, the Panthers pulled off their first win at home beating the tough Sierra Stallions 21 to 14. This marked the second consecutive win for the Panthers, as they now post a record of 2-2. Moreover, Friday’s game kept the fans on edge of their seat, with Woodland Park winning through some impressive, final quarter heroics.

Personally, I was happy that the Panthers made my prediction from last week’s Sports Round Table Talk Show correct as they were able to walk over the Stallions with putting two touchdowns on the board in the last quarter.

The Panther defense was the first to put points on the board as they scored a safety early in the first quarter. The Stallions fired back with scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter making the score 14-9 when the second quarter started. The middle of the game was slow and was riddled with back to back turnovers and no more scoring took place until the fourth quarter.

With one minute left to go in the game, Panther quarterback, Angelo Salazar completed a long pass down the field to get his team close to the end zone. The Panther offense drove the team to the Sierra 1-yard line, then Salazar took the ball into the end zone for a one-yard running score. The team failed a pass for the two-point conversion making the score 15 to 14 with less than a minute to go in the game. The Stallions then took over possession of the ball on their own 20-yard line and then fumbled the ball. The Panthers recovered the fumble and got the ball on the Sierra 12-yard. Salazar then gave the ball over to running back Nate Bradley to score an 11-yard running touchdown.

With Salazar’s total of 69 passing yards, the Panther offense was able to take some pressure off of their star running back, Dominic Roskam. The Panthers gained a total of 137 yards during the game versus the Stallions 169 yards, but they were still able to pull off the win due to help from their defense.

Next week the team needs to keep up the good working and do two things: reduce the number of turnovers and continue to make big plays both offensively and defensively. Next Friday night may be their toughest game yet as they take on the undefeated 4-0 Harrison Panthers during a non-conference home game.

Cripple Creek-Victor Pioneers

It was a tough weekend for local football this week with Mother Nature giving much of Southern Colorado rain and thunderstorms. The results of Cripple Creek-Victor’s game against the Flagler Panthers were not available. According to team parent Ed Morse, the game was once again canceled due to lightning. Next week the Pioneers go on to Hugo, CO to play the 2-2 Genoa-Hugo Pirates during a conference away game.

Air Force Falcons

Last Saturday it seemed as if everything was working against the Air Force Falcons. After a weather delay that lasted 1 hour and 28 minutes, the Falcons were upset by the two-time defending Mountain West Champion and No. 22 ranked San Diego State Azteks 28 to 24. The Falcons scored first with a Ronald Cleveland 29-yard run and were able to keep the game close.

The Falcons had the lead with five minutes left in the fourth quarter 24 to 21 when the Azteks broke away with a 53-yard touchdown run making the score 28-24. The Falcons punted after that then force a three and out. They got the ball back with 1:15 left in the game and were ready to put on an end-of-game scoring drive when they were suddenly intercepted. The Aztek defense interception at the end of the game secured their victory.

Next week the 1-2 Air Force Falcons travel to Albuquerque, NM to take on the 2-2 New Mexico Lobos during a 5:00 p.m.Saturday night game.

Colorado Buffaloes

The Buffs got their first loss this week as they went on the road to face the Washington Huskies. During last Saturday night the Buffs got stomped by the now 4-0 Huskies 37 to 10. The game was a rematch of last season’s Pac 12 championship game. The outcome of the game was similar to that of the championship game as the Buffs took their first loss of the season.

The Buffs struggled across the board during this championship rematch game. Their special teams suffered a blocked punt early on in the game. Their defense has not allowed a touchdown scored in the red zone all season but they let the Huskies score on five consecutive drives in the second half of the game. Their offense could not get it together and only scored 10 points just as they did during 2016’s 41-10 championship game upset.

Next week the 3-1 Buffs travel to the City Of Angels to take on the 2-2 UCLA Bruins during an 8:30 p.m. Saturday night game.

Colorado State Rams

My beloved Rams had the week off this week to think long and hard about how they played during their devastating 41 to 23 loss to the Crimson Tide two weeks back. Hopefully, the Rams are looking past this loss and focusing on their future. Their season is not over yet and they still have a chance at a bowl game with their 2 wins and 2 losses record.

Next week the Rams should have an easy win as they travel to the tropical state of Hawaii to take on the 2-2 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.