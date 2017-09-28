Breaking News: Man Arrested By Woodland Park Police May Be Connected To Double Murders of Indiana Teens

~by Trevor Phipps ~

During last weekend, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints about a man threatening hikers with a hatchet in the Rampart Range and Mt. Herman Road area.

Last Monday, Woodland Park Police pulled over a red Chevy Prism with expired Indiana license plates. The police arrested registered sex offender Daniel Nations, 31 from Indianapolis for possession of a weapon by a previous offender when they searched his car and found a hatchet and a .22 caliber rifle.

Shortly after the arrest, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information possibly connecting the man to the murder of a Monument mountain biker that was found dead near Mt. Herman Road.

Last night, the Indiana State Police put out a statement saying that they received tips that the man arrested by the Woodland Park Police Department resembled the man in the sketch that is the suspect in the Indiana double murder case involving two teenage girls. The Indiana Police said in a statement that they are investigating the tips just like they have with all of the tips they have received.