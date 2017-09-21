Fire Danger and Weather Forcast

Teller County/Rampart Range above 7500fT/Pike`s Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft-Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft-

Fire danger will be high today as a result of strong winds, low humidities and dry fuels along the I-25 corridor, and across the southeast Colorado plains. Outdoor burning or any other activity that could accidentally start a wildfire should be avoided. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday Thunderstorms return to the forecast Friday through Wednesday. There will be chances for thunderstorms across the area Friday through Sunday, with strong to severe storms possible over the far southeast plains Friday and Saturday in the afternoon and evening hours. Large hail and strong wind gusts look to be the main severe weather threats. For Monday through Wednesday, thunderstorms look to be mainly found over and near the mountains. All storms will be capable of producing lightning and gusty outflow winds. Some light snow accumulations will be possible over the weekend at the high elevations, mainly above 9500 feet. Temperatures near freezing will be possible in the San Luis Valley Monday and Tuesday mornings.