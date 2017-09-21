Fire Danger and Weather Forcast

Teller County/Rampart Range above 7500fT/Pike`s Peak Between
7500 And 11000 Ft-Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft-
Fire danger will be high today as a result of strong winds, low
humidities and dry fuels along the I-25 corridor, and across the
southeast Colorado plains. Outdoor burning or any other activity
that could accidentally start a wildfire should be avoided.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday
Thunderstorms return to the forecast Friday through Wednesday.
There will be chances for thunderstorms across the area Friday
through Sunday, with strong to severe storms possible over the far
southeast plains Friday and Saturday in the afternoon and evening
hours. Large hail and strong wind gusts look to be the main
severe weather threats. For Monday through Wednesday,
thunderstorms look to be mainly found over and near the mountains.
All storms will be capable of producing lightning and gusty
outflow winds.
Some light snow accumulations will be possible over the weekend
at the high elevations, mainly above 9500 feet. Temperatures near
freezing will be possible in the San Luis Valley Monday and Tuesday
mornings.