Teller County/Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument- 510 AM MDT Mon Sep 18 2017 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY... Sky/weather.........Sunny. Max temperature.....63-75F...except 51-63F above 10000 feet. Min humidity........21-28 percent...except 28-40 percent above 10000 feet. Chc of wetting rain.0 percent. 20-foot winds.......Southwest around 5 mph. LAL.................1. Haines Index........4 or low potential for large plume dominated fire growth. 15K FT MSL WINDS....West 21-32 mph decreasing to 14-24 mph in the afternoon. Mixing height.......9500 ft agl. Transport winds.....Southwest around 17 mph. Smoke dispersal.....Very good. .TONIGHT... Sky/weather.........Mostly clear. Min temperature.....41-48F. Max humidity........51-60 percent...except 60-70 percent above 10000 feet. Chc of wetting rain.0 percent. 20-foot winds.......Southwest around 5 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. LAL.................1. Haines Index........4 or low potential for large plume dominated fire growth. 15K FT MSL WINDS....West 20-31 mph increasing to southwest 32-48 mph after midnight. Mixing height.......6500 ft agl until 2100, then 2000 ft agl. Transport winds.....Southwest around 25 mph. Smoke dispersal.....Good until 2200. poor after 0500. .TUESDAY... Sky/weather.........Sunny. Max temperature.....66-77F...except 53-67F above 10000 feet. Min humidity........13-18 percent. Chc of wetting rain.0 percent. 20-foot winds.......Southwest 5-15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. LAL.................1. Haines Index........5 or moderate potential for large plume dominated fire growth. 15K FT MSL WINDS....West 39-58 mph increasing to 44-62 mph in the afternoon. Mixing height.......2500 ft agl until 1100, then 9000 ft agl. Transport winds.....West around 30 mph until 1100, then around 38 mph. Smoke dispersal.....Poor until 0700. excellent after 1200. .FORECAST DAYS 3 THROUGH 7... .WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 56 to 72. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. Highs 58 to 76. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 52. Highs 54 to 71. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 49 to 63. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 62.