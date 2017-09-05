Almanac Week of 9.06.17

The vacation is over. The Cripple Creek City Council will face a full bevy of issues during their regular meeting, scheduled for Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the CC Council Chambers (see related story in this week’s TMJ).

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Sept. 7. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

The Woodland Park City Council will meet on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Mining Open House. Representatives of the Newmont CC&V Mine will hold an open community meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. They will offer a one-on-one exchange with residents and community leaders regarding future operations, blasting and the Globe Hill project. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 719-689-4052.

Friday, Sept. 8

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the golf course is in good condition and offer a variety of leagues and tournaments. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com .

Saturday, Sept. 9

Cruise Above the Clouds. The 27th annual show will be held in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10. This festival abounds with hundreds of old classics and is rounded out with a variety of music and festivities. It was rated as the number one festival in the area by readers of The Mountain Jackpot. See related article in this week’s issue of TMJ News.

50s/60s Classic Rock FREE concert. Featured on the green Saturday, September 9 at 11 a.m. as part of the Woodland Music Series. The Nostalgics, Colorado’s premier doo-wop and oldies band, will perform at Midland Pavilion at Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Avenue in Woodland Park. All ages are welcome. Food, beer, and wine are available. For more information, visitwoodlandmusicseries.org, or call 719-689-5785.

Senior Center Car Show Pancake Breakfast. A special Car Show Pancake Breakfast will be held at the Woodland Park Senior Center, SE corner of Pine and Lake Streets on Saturday, September 9, from 7:30 am to 10:30 am. For a breakfast guaranteed to keep you going throughout the Car Show day, fill up with all you can eat fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, melon and the best biscuits and gravy around! Your home town seniors will be flipping pancakes and scrambling eggs, to be served up with juice and coffee or hot tea for only $8. Kids 6 and under eat for $2. Our open to the public event helps to support the programs and activities of the Woodland Park Senior Center. We appreciated the support of each one of you!

Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Throughout the summer, the park, located near Lake George, will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.

Mueller State Park September Programs. At Mueller State Park, we enjoy every beautiful, summer day and celebrate fall as it turns the forest golden! Typical weather in September at Mueller brings picture-perfect , blue-sky days. As those days become shorter, the trees start to change into their awesome display of color. Aspen trees make the hillsides glow with gold! Mueller is a favorite spot to see the show! Come on out to camp or hike and dive into the beauty of autumn in Colorado.A full schedule of naturalist programs can help you to look, learn and enjoy the surroundings. Evening amphitheater programs will continue on weekends and guided hikes are available almost daily. Special programs this month include elk bugling hikes, a full moon hike, and fall challenge hikes! The Fall Challenge is an invitation to hike all the trails at Mueller, with a guide or on your own, about 60 miles, in one month! Folks that meet the challenge receive a certificate and prize for their accomplishment! On Saturday, September 30, the park will host its annual “Mueller in Gold” fall festival! Visitors can celebrate the changes in the forest and the annual rut of the elk in this day full of family fun activities. Discover why the trees change their colors on an Aspen Hike. Learn what’s happening with all the elk in their peak of health at this time. Join in the fun and try archery, gold panning or fly fishing. Special activities are planned for kids to explore and play in nature. All activities are free; a park pass for your vehicle is the only cost.

For upcoming Mueller excursions this weekend, here are a few highlights: The mighty Aspen tree hosts to a variety of life forms and has been used throughout history for various purposes. Learn about these important and beautiful trees with Naturalist Karleen. Meet at Campers Services on Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. Also, on Sept. 9, enjoy a hike at the Noble/Osborn Trail. Wander through fields and forest full of wildlife and flowers to see two historic cabins. Learn about the hard, but honest, life of two early settlers with Naturalist Penny. Meet at the Black Bear Trailhead at 9:15 a.m. Another scheduled activity includes an Elk Bugling session at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 9. Every fall, bull elk seek out and compete for females. Visitors over the age of 10 can witness this amazing yearly event with Naturalist Russ. This is a 3 mile round trip hike, returning after dark. Please sign up at the Visitor Center via walk-in or by calling(719) 687-2366. Call 719-687-236 for more information regarding overall programs at Mueller State Park.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Fossil Beds August Activities. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is open year round. During the summer months, the Monument is open every day of the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here are some of the activities taking place this month. Daily, 11 a.m. – Ranger-Guided Hike . Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop: Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt) Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center:Every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon – Demonstration Excavation Site Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center: Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hornbek Homestead Tours, Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader: Saturday/Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ranger Talk Join a ranger for a 20 – 30 minute presentation and get a basic orientation to the history and prehistory of the area. Meet in the amphitheater behind the visitor center. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Upcoming

Night Sky Program and golden aspen hike. Join park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to gaze at the dark skies above Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in Florissant on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 8 to 10 p.m. in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas, and more. Meet at the Visitor Center. And on Sept. 22, join a ranger for a 2 hour, 3 mile hike to view hidden pockets of golden aspen leaves in the Monument. Meet at the visitor center.

Rocky Mountain Oktoberfest. The 20th annual Rocky Mountain Okboberfest, presented by the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the Ute Pass Cultural Center on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festivities include entertainment, food, beer, wine, brats, a kid’s play area, vendors and much more. A shuttle service will be established at the Woodland Park High School to help accommodate Octoberfest-goers. For more information, visit www.oktoberfestplus.com.

Senior Center Pancake Breakfast. Pancake Breakfast at the Woodland Park Senior Center, SE corner of Pine and Lake Streets, is scheduled for Saturday, September 16, from 8 to 11 am. A fresh cooked, all you can eat, breakfast of fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, the best biscuits and gravy around, and melon is guaranteed to get your Saturday off to a great start! Your home town seniors cook and serve it up with juice and coffee or hot tea for only $8. Kids 6 and under eat for $2. This open to the public fundraising event helps to support the programs and activities of the Woodland Park Senior Center. We appreciated the support of each one of you! Mark your calendars and plan to join us on the 3rd Saturday each month of the year.

Ute Pass MOPS Munchkin Market, scheduled for Oct. 5-7, 2017. Munchkin Market is a HUGE consignment sale of gently used children’s items that accepts cash, checks and all major credit cards.If you are interested in consigning, we would love for you to join us! You can receive up to 70% of the selling price of your items. Register to consign for the Fall 2017 Sale athttp://www.utepassmops.org/consignors The sale will occur at the Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive at the following times: Thursday, October 5th, 5pm-8pm; Friday, October 6th, 12pm-8pm; Saturday, October 7th 9:00am-2:30pm (1/2 Price Day, ALL ITEMS 50% OFF) For more information, call 719-748-1068.