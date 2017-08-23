Almanac Week of 8.22.17

Tuesday, August 22

The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall

Wednesday, August 23

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org. for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, August 24

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Meeting Change. The Teller County Commissioners have slightly altered their meeting schedule this month. The next regular scheduled meeting of the commissioners is scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek, starting at 9:15 a.m.

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on Aug. 24, starting at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, August 25

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Free Fee Day. In honor of the 101st Birthday of the National Park Service, Florissant Fossil Beds will feature an all-free day and night on Friday, August 25. Join park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to gaze at the dark skies above Florissant Fossil Beds from 8 to 10 p.m. in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas, and more. Meet at the visitor center. For more information call (719) 748 – 3253 ext. 202

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the golf course is in good condition and offer a variety of leagues and tournaments. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com.

Live Theater. The Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek is conducting its summer season with regular performances at the Butte Theater. Performances are occurring for the Annie Get Your Gun (musical) and the After Dark (classic melodrama) shows, which continue until late August. For more information, visit buttetheater.com., or call 719-689-3247.

Saturday, August 26

Divide Kite Fight. The 19th Annual Great Divide Kite Flight will be held on Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hayden Divide Community Park. Enjoy free family fun and a drawing for a free kid’s bike. The festivities also will include healthy snacks and drinks. Free kites are provided to children under 12 who come to fly a kite. The event is sponsored by the Divide Chamber of Commerce and Edwards Jones Investments. This is a totally free event for the community.

Senior Expo. The 2nd Annual Senior Expo and Symposium, sponsored by Golden Bridge Network, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Methodist Church on Rampart Range in Woodland Park. Those interested are asked to register by Friday, Aug. 4, at www.gbnsenior-expo2017.com; or call 687-3000. Theme of the free event is enhancing and celebrating seniors in Teller County and Ute Pass. Keynote speaker is Sara Qualls, Ph.D., who will talk about the gifts of aging. Lunch will be provided by MacKenzie Place, Colorado Springs.

Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Throughout the summer, the park, located near Lake George, will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.

Mueller State Park Programs. Summer in the mountains is the best! Blue skies, warm sun, aspen leaves trembling in the breeze, birds singing and trails to explore are just a few reasons to spend some quality time at Mueller State Park! Mueller makes the most of this beautiful season with an abundance of programs to get you outside to play. Regular programs and hikes are scheduled throughout the weekend. Call 719-687-2366 for more information regarding programs at Mueller State Park.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, August 27

Fossil Beds August Activities. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is open year round. During the summer months, the Monument is open every day of the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here are some of the activities taking place this month. Daily, 11 a.m. – Ranger-Guided Hike . Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop: Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt) Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon – Demonstration Excavation Site Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center: Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hornbek Homestead Tours, Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader: Saturday/Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ranger Talk Join a ranger for a 20 – 30 minute presentation and get a basic orientation to the history and prehistory of the area. Meet in the amphitheater behind the visitor center. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Upcoming

Final Days for Gold Mine Tours. The Newmont – Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mine Tours are conducted daily tours through Labor Day, except on Thursdays. Times are 10 am & 1pm. Prices are $8.50 per person. All proceeds from these mine tours are donated to the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum. Tours are limited to 13 people (van capacity). Tours are about 2 hours in length and begin at the Lowell Thomas Museum, 3rd & Victor Ave., Victor, CO, promptly at 10 am and 1 pm. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to your tour time to sign waivers and view a safety video. Reservation holders who do not arrive 15 minutes early may be replaced with a standby and your reservation will NOT be refunded.

Your tour will take you into an active mining area and around large equipment, this is not an underground tour. Elevations and temperatures will vary. Driving and walking surfaces will be rocky, please dress for cold, windy weather and wear appropriate walking shoes – Full length pants and fully enclosed shoes are required- no shorts or sandals allowed.Please call for any additional information and Group Tours.

If you have any questions about the process or think your reservation was not confirmed, please call email minetours@victorcolorado.com, or call 719-689-5509 during summer months and speak to a staff member.

http://www.victorcolorado.com/mining.htm

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Sept. 7. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

Victor Celebrates the Arts. One of the more popular festivals in the CC/V district, held around Labor Day weekend, from Sept. 1-4, will feature artists doing on-scene paintings and creations and various works displayed in a public setting, along with a variety of festivities. Visit the city of Victor’s website for more details.

Playing golf for a good cause. Register now for the First Annual Heroes Park Charity Golf Tournament at Shining Mountain on Sunday, Sept. 3. This is a 4-person scramble format, which begins at 8 a.m. Heroes Park is a veteran-funded non-profit organization that takes high-risk dogs and rehabilitates them into service dogs for veterans. For more information, call 719-687-7587.

Mountain Top Cycling Club Meeting. Join Mountain Top Cycling Club for our September 5th meeting at the Woodland Park County Lodge, on the patio. Dress warm. The Lodge is located at 723 US Hwy 24 W. Mountain Top Cycling Club meetings are open to the public. Our guest speaker will be Susan Jones, from the Wellness Studio. Susan G. Jones, a board certified Family Nurse Practitioner and owner of WellLife Studio Medical Practice in Colorado Springs, is a specialist in All-Natural and Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement and Functional Medicine. On Sept 5, 2017, 7-730pm, Susan will be speaking on the topic of hormone therapy as it relates to health, energy, sleep, aging, muscle recuperation, weight loss, mood, menopause, improvement of physical activities, and much more. She will also tie this topic into the thing Mountain Top Cycling Club members care a most interested in… “can it improve my cycling abilities t?” The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and includes door prizes and much more. For more information visit www.mountaintopcyclingclub.com or call Deborah 719-689-3435.

Free tours of the Ute Pass Historical Society History Park. Have you ever wondered what is behind the walls of the historic buildings at History Park? Regular tours begin on June 3rd, and run every Saturday through September 2, excluding August 5. The Walking Tour of historic downtown Woodland Park meets at the Museum Center, 231 E. Henrietta Avenue, W.P., next to the Public Library, and begins at 10:30 a.m. Don’t forget your water and a light sweater. The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes.The guided tours of the five buildings are at 11 a.m. and noon. The exhibits are constantly changing, so check them out again for the first time! While at History Park, visit the Olde Curiosity Gift Shop, which offers an extensive selection of books and unique gift items. The shop is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., year round. For more information, call 719.686.7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org

All tours are weather permitting. For more info, call 719.686-7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org.

Cruise Above the Clouds. The 26th annual show will be held in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10. This festival abounds with hundreds of old classics and is rounded out with a variety of music and festivities. It was rated as the number one festival in the area by readers of The Mountain Jackpot.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

Summer Convert. Jazz Express is the featured artist for a summer concert on Wednesday, 23 at 7 p.m. in Soda Springs Park in Manitou Springs.

Commonwheel Arts and Crafts Festival. The Commonwheel Arts and Crafts Festival will be held from Sept. 2-4 in Manitou Springs. For more information, visit www.manitousprings.org.

Brew Festival. The Manitou Heritage Brew Festival will be held on Sept. 23. For more information, visit www.manitousprings.org.