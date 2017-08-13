WANTED: Your Feedback

Steve Kitzman, Director of Marketing for the City of Cripple Creek would appreciate feedback from local residents on a new park project in the city of Cripple Creek.

Architectural students from the University of Colorado – Denver will have renderings of proposed park designs for your review. Please stop by the vacant lot this weekend (June 24th & 25th) and check them out. Offer your suggestions and identify the items you like.

Where: the empty lot right next door to City Hall. (Actually, it will not be completely vacant this weekend due to Donkey Derby Days. See photo.)

Please share with family and friends and encourage them to participate. This is for us/our community.

Thank you in advance for your help.