Almanac Week of 8. 01.17

Tuesday, Aug. 1
The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority will meet on Aug. 1 at 7:30 a.m. in the WP Council Chambers.
National Night Out. The Cripple Creek Police Department, in conjunction with Build A Generation, Community of Caring and other groups, will hold their annual National Night Out festivities on Aug. 1 at city park from 3 to 7 p.m. The festivities include a barbecue, music, games, activities, prizes and more. The event, part of a national campaign, is aimed at establishing good police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Other National Night Outs will be held throughout the county and the Pikes Peak region. A big National Night Out for northern Teller residents and kids is planned at the Ute Pass Cultural Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Check with the Woodland Park Police Department and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office for more details.
The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall
Wednesday, Aug .2
TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org. for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.
Final Community Open House. Representatives from Newmont’s CC&V (Cripple Creek and Victor) Gold Mine will hold an open house at the Victor Community Center, 201 Portland Avenue on Aug. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. This is the last of three open houses held throughout the area in the last week to allow residents and community leaders to meet one-on-one with Newmont officials and hear more details about the company’s current and future plans in the district, along with efforts to preserve the area’s mining history. The final session in Victor also will feature snacks and light refreshments.
A neighborhood meeting will be held at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center on Aug. 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to discuss plans for a new multi-use entertainment facility for western shows and other related pursuits in a residential area, located off Hwy. 67 near Shining Mountain. For more information, contact the city of Woodland Park’s planning office. See TMJ website and Facebook page for more information.
The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on Aug. 2 in the council chambers at 5:30 p.m. A 4:30 p.m. workshop also will occur in which the 2016 audit will be presented.
Thursday, Aug 3
Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.
The Woodland Park City Council will meet on Aug. 3 starting at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.
Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rdThursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Aug. 3 This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085
Friday, Aug. 4
The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.
The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call719-689-3514 for more information.
The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the golf course is in good condition and offer a variety of leagues and tournaments. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visitwww.shiningmountaingolf.com.
Saturday, August 5
|Vino and Notes. The annual festival that combines great wine from Colorado vineyards and stellar music and food will be held in the Woodland Station area on Saturday, Aug. 5 from noon to 6 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit the Habitat for Humanity in Teller County. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festival that celebrates wine, food and music.
|Mountain Arts Festival. The 32nd annual festival will be held Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Come and see incredible and unique works of art. Great shopping! Pottery, painting, wood working, jewelry, photography, glass and much more .Free admission throughout both days and plenty of food vendors. Times areSaturday from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 719-502-5085
Live Jazz. Come see local jazz favorite, A Stick, A Pick & A Chick and Friends play after the Vino and Notes festival on Saturday, August 5th from 5 to 9:00pm. The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain will be serving up a fabulous Pasta Bar Dinner during the event. $16.00 – adults, $8:00 – children 12 and under. It’s going to be a great night of fun at Shining Mountain. Reservations are not required, but are recommended. Call 719-687-7587 for more information.
Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Throughout the summer, the park, located near Lake George, will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.
Mueller State Park Programs. Summer in the mountains is the best! Blue skies, warm sun, aspen leaves trembling in the breeze, birds singing and trails to explore are just a few reasons to spend some quality time at Mueller State Park! Mueller makes the most of this beautiful season with an abundance of programs to get you outside to play. Regular programs and hikes are scheduled throughout the weekend. Call 719-687-2366 for more information regarding programs at Mueller State Park.
Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturdayevenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held everySaturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.
Sunday, Aug. 6
The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers a variety of ranger guided programs that run throughout the summer. These programs and include the following highlights. Daily, 11 a.m. Ranger-Guided Hike: Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop. Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt): Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center. Every Wednesday, 10 am to noon, Demonstration Excavation Site: Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center. Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hornbek Homestead Tours: Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader.
Upcoming
The Teller County Fair will continue from now until Aug. 6 at the county fairgrounds off Teller One, with equestrian events, horse competitions, livestock displays, rodeo events and more. For more information, see www.VisitCrippleCreek.com.
Jazz & Big Band FREE concert will occur On The Green (at the Midland Pavilion, next to the Ute Pass Cultural Center) on Saturday, August 12. Rick Blessing & Band “L.A.’s #1 Sinatra Tribute” will play at 11 a.m., with USAFA Falconaires at 12:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Food, beer and wine are available. Visitwoodlandmusicseries.org. for more information.
|Cripple Creek Tesla Rally. Celebrate the electric car craze in style during the third annual Tesla Rally in downtown Cripple Creek on August 12.Take a cruise in these amazing Tesla cars that will be on display. The city and other businesses offer free charging stations for these vehicles. For more information, see www.VisitCrippleCreek.com.
Woodland Park Rock, Gem and Jewelry Show. The show is Thurs – Sun, Aug. 17th-20th in Woodland Park, located on Hwy 24 between Walmart and Burger King. Hours are 9 am to 5 pm. We have over 40 vendors with mineral specimens from all over the world. Many of the specimens are self-collected. We also have faceted stones, with the faceter on site to talk to you about his craft if you are interested. Gold, silver, crystals, cabochons, fossils, petrified wood and local minerals can all be found! We have a kids area and lots of free rock for kids. Many of our vendors are artists, creating beautiful custom jewelry that you can’t find anywhere else. You can also talk to them and have them create something just for you. Friday and Saturday nights we have a rock auction that is open to the public starting at 6:00pm. We have food vendors and the show is free! The beautiful Pike National Forest is right there with lots of free camping, or several wooded RV parks located right in Woodland Park. There are also many motels close by in Manitou Springs CO. For those of you that like to gamble Cripple Creek is just up the road for fun evening entertainment!
Salute to American Veterans Rally. The 25th anniversary of the Salute to American Veterans Rally and motorcycle ride will occur in Cripple Creek from Aug. 18-20. The event, one of the he most popular events in Teller County, is highlighted by veteran tributes, a Vietnam War Memorial Wall, a parade and speeches by many well-known military personnel, along with a tribute to those who have died in the current conflicts overseas at the Pikes Peak Memorial Wall. For more information, see www.VisitCrippleCreek.com.
Free tours of the Ute Pass Historical Society History Park. Have you ever wondered what is behind the walls of the historic buildings at History Park? Regular tours begin on June 3rd, and run every Saturday through September 2, excluding August 5. The Walking Tour of historic downtown Woodland Park meets at the Museum Center, 231 E. Henrietta Avenue, W.P., next to the Public Library, and begins at 10:30 a.m. Don’t forget your water and a light sweater. The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes.The guided tours of the five buildings are at 11 a.m. and noon. The exhibits are constantly changing, so check them out again for the first time! While at History Park, visit the Olde Curiosity Gift Shop, which offers an extensive selection of books and unique gift items.The shop is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., year round. For more information, call 719.686.7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org
All tours are weather permitting. For more info, call 719.686-7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org.
Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs
Library Lawn Concerts. The Manitou Springs Library will feature Skean Dubh, a Neo-traditional Celtic band, on Aug. 1. The free concert will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Manitou Springs Library Lawn.
Music on the Labrinth. On Saturday, August 12 at 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church at 16 E. Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs is presenting the final program in their summer Music on the Labyrinth series, featuring Colin McAllister and the Trilix Jazz Trio. Colin, along with Jason Crowe on bass and Chris Gaona on drums, will play swing standards, “cool jazz,” bossa nova and more. The program will be held outdoors on the labyrinth on the south side of the church, but will move indoors for inclement weather. A free will offering will be taken.