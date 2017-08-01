Almanac Week of 8. 01.17

Tuesday, Aug. 1

The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority will meet on Aug. 1 at 7:30 a.m. in the WP Council Chambers.

National Night Out. The Cripple Creek Police Department, in conjunction with Build A Generation, Community of Caring and other groups, will hold their annual National Night Out festivities on Aug. 1 at city park from 3 to 7 p.m. The festivities include a barbecue, music, games, activities, prizes and more. The event, part of a national campaign, is aimed at establishing good police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Other National Night Outs will be held throughout the county and the Pikes Peak region. A big National Night Out for northern Teller residents and kids is planned at the Ute Pass Cultural Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Check with the Woodland Park Police Department and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office for more details.

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall

Wednesday, Aug .2

.

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Final Community Open House. Representatives from Newmont’s CC&V (Cripple Creek and Victor) Gold Mine will hold an open house at the Victor Community Center, 201 Portland Avenue on Aug. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. This is the last of three open houses held throughout the area in the last week to allow residents and community leaders to meet one-on-one with Newmont officials and hear more details about the company’s current and future plans in the district, along with efforts to preserve the area’s mining history. The final session in Victor also will feature snacks and light refreshments.

A neighborhood meeting will be held at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center on Aug. 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to discuss plans for a new multi-use entertainment facility for western shows and other related pursuits in a residential area, located off Hwy. 67 near Shining Mountain. For more information, contact the city of Woodland Park’s planning office. See TMJ website and Facebook page for more information.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on Aug. 2 in the council chambers at 5:30 p.m. A 4:30 p.m. workshop also will occur in which the 2016 audit will be presented.

Thursday, Aug 3

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

The Woodland Park City Council will meet on Aug. 3 starting at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rdThursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Aug. 3 This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

Friday, Aug. 4

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call719-689-3514 for more information.

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the golf course is in good condition and offer a variety of leagues and tournaments. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visitwww.shiningmountaingolf.com.

Live Theater. The Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek is conducting its summer season with regular performances at the Butte Theater. Performances are occurring for the Annie Get Your Gun (musical) and the After Dark (classic melodrama) shows, which continue until late August. For more information, visit buttetheater.com., or call 719-689-3247



Saturday, August 5

Vino and Notes. The annual festival that combines great wine from Colorado vineyards and stellar music and food will be held in the Woodland Station area on Saturday, Aug. 5 from noon to 6 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit the Habitat for Humanity in Teller County. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festival that celebrates wine, food and music.

Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Come and see incredible and unique works of art. Great shopping! Pottery, painting, wood working, jewelry, photography, glass and much more .Free admission throughout both days and plenty of food vendors. Times are Saturday from 10 Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call Mountain Arts Festival. The 32nd annual festival will be heldat the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Come and see incredible and unique works of art. Great shopping! Pottery, painting, wood working, jewelry, photography, glass and much more .Free admission throughout both days and plenty of food vendors. Times arefrom 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. andfromFor more information, call 719-502-5085

Live Jazz. Come see local jazz favorite, A Stick, A Pick & A Chick and Friends play after the Vino and Notes festival on Saturday, August 5th from 5 to 9:00pm. The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain will be serving up a fabulous Pasta Bar Dinner during the event. $16.00 – adults, $8:00 – children 12 and under. It’s going to be a great night of fun at Shining Mountain. Reservations are not required, but are recommended. Call 719-687-7587 for more information.



Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Throughout the summer, the park, located near Lake George, will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.

Mueller State Park Programs. Summer in the mountains is the best! Blue skies, warm sun, aspen leaves trembling in the breeze, birds singing and trails to explore are just a few reasons to spend some quality time at Mueller State Park! Mueller makes the most of this beautiful season with an abundance of programs to get you outside to play. Regular programs and hikes are scheduled throughout the weekend. Call 719-687-2366 for more information regarding programs at Mueller State Park.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturdayevenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held everySaturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, Aug. 6

The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers a variety of ranger guided programs that run throughout the summer. These programs and include the following highlights. Daily, 11 a.m. Ranger-Guided Hike: Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop. Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt): Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center. Every Wednesday, 10 am to noon, Demonstration Excavation Site: Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center. Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hornbek Homestead Tours: Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader.

Upcoming

The Teller County Fair will continue from now until Aug. 6 at the county fairgrounds off Teller One, with equestrian events, horse competitions, livestock displays, rodeo events and more. For more information, see www.VisitCrippleCreek.com.

Jazz & Big Band FREE concert will occur On The Green (at the Midland Pavilion, next to the Ute Pass Cultural Center) on Saturday, August 12. Rick Blessing & Band “L.A.’s #1 Sinatra Tribute” will play at 11 a.m., with USAFA Falconaires at 12:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Food, beer and wine are available. Visitwoodlandmusicseries.org. for more information.