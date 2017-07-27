Memorial Park Houses Revamped “Family Fishing Hole”

~ by Bob Volpe ~

If you are looking for a fun relaxing way to spend an afternoon with the family, consider getting out the old fishing pole and heading down to the Memorial Park pond.

Thanks to a $40,000 grant from Colorado Parks & Wildlife “Fishing is Fun” program, our new pond is larger and deeper than the old Memorial Park pond. Memorial Park is the original and oldest park in the City, dedicated to the City in 1938. The park area encompasses the site of the original pond which served as a water source for the city when it was formed in 1891.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife stocked 300 trout for the grand opening of the park, and will continue to stock more fish on a regular basis. The pond now has a large fishing dock and the shoreline provides easy access to cast a fly, lure, or salmon egg to eager rainbow trout. Woodland Park resident Rachel Goruv recently visited to the pond with her friend Alexa Kurtz and their small children to watch Rachel’s son Trevor fly fish and to enjoy the day. Trevor is an avid fly fisherman and visits the pond 3 or 4 times a week. He is a catch & release fisherman and said he usually catches 4 or 5 fish in a couple hours. He said, “The biggest fish I’ve caught was about 14 inches. They usually go about 10 or 12 inches.” Trevor was fishing a Wooly Bugger streamer fly, but said he sometimes comes down in the evening when fish are rising and casts an Elk Hair Caddis dry fly with great success.

Adults are required to have a valid Colorado fishing license to fish but children 15 years old and under can fish without a license.

The daily take home limit is four fish per day.