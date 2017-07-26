Flying W Ranch Look A Like in Woodland Park?

~ by Rick Langenberg ~
Flying W Ranch in Woodland Park? New plans for a multi-use entertainment facility, featuring a 10,000 square-foot show barn for western-style entertainment shows with comparisons drawn to the Flying W Ranch facility in Colorado Springs, a 3,500-square-foot wedding chapel, a gift shot, retail and more has been proposed in a 20-acre residential area near the Shining Mountain Golf Course. A neighborhood meetings is planned for Aug. 2 at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. According to city officials, no formal plans have yet been submitted by the Rabon property owners spearheading the project. The proponents of the project are seeking input from local neighbors and residents. Notice of the neighborhood meeting has occurred with letters sent to adjoining property owners and with a sign displayed at the property area, located near the entrance to Shining Mountain off Hwy. 67. If the project moves forward, the property owners would have to obtain a zoning change and seek designation as a planned unit development. City officials have not taken a position on the conceptual plans.