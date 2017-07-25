Almanac Week of 7.25.17

Tuesday, July 25

Community Open Houses.. Representatives from Newmont’s CC&V (Cripple Creek and Victor) Gold Mine will hold a variety of open houses throughout the area to allow residents and community leaders to meet one-on-one with Newmont officials and hear more details about the company’s current and future plans in the district, along with efforts to preserve the area’s mining history. These sessions, which also will feature snacks and light refreshments, are scheduled for the Newmont Visitor Center in Cripple Creek, 371 E. Bennett, on July 25, the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park onJuly 26 and the Victor Community Center on Aug. 2. All of these sessions will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on July 25 at 7 p.m. at the GMF Town Hall

Wednesday, July 26

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, July 27

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

The Teller County Commissioners will meet on July 27 in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek, starting at 9:15 a.m.

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on July 27 starting at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, July 20

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the golf course is in good condition and offer a variety of leagues and tournaments. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com

June 2 to July 28 at the Butte Theater. Also, performances are occurring for the Annie Get Your Gun and After Dark shows, which continue until late August. For more information, visit Live Theater. The Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek has kicked off its summer season with regular performances of Ragtime Revue fromat the Butte Theater. Also, performances are occurring for the Annie Get Your Gun and After Dark shows, which continue until late August. For more information, visit buttetheater.com ., or call 719-689-3247

Saturday, July 29

Bronc Day. The 79th annual Bronc Day Festival will be held 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Saturday July 29 in Green Mountain Falls.New this year is a revival of an old partnership between the Bronc Day Committee and the Ute Pass Saddle Club. In years past they worked together on rodeo events.This year, the Saddle Club will provide an entertaining Stick Pony Rodeo for young kids at 11 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls. At 3 p.m., the action moves to the Stampede Rodeo in the Woodland Park Arena followed by a Doo Wah Riders concert in the evening. Bronc Day festivities start with a 7 a.m. pancake breakfast at the fire station. A big parade at 10 a.m.features the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard wearing 1874 pattern Cavalry uniforms and the Pikes Peak Highlanders pipe, a drum marching band. Also in the parade are fire engines, floats, horses, antique cars, Victorian Dancers, Troop 18 Boy scouts, cowboys, and kids on decorated bicycles. The rest of the day has fun for the whole family including a Rubber Duckie race, gold panning , a 26 foot high air slide, Disney bounce house, model boat races and a best pie contest. Ted Newman, renowned country & western singer, will perform at the Farm Stand Many Arts & crafts and food booths will line the lake shore.Grand Marshals this year are Jerry Stuhlsatz and Kathy Wilson. who volunteered to serve as Chairmen of Bronc Day a few years ago. For more information, visit www.broncdayco.org.

Heritage Day. The town of Florissant, in Teller County, has a rich and varied history – from the native Ute people who called the area home, to the early mountain men who traversed the area seeking furs for trade, to the pioneers who left their mark by building homes and establishing a town. Every year, the town of Florissant celebrates this legacy with the annual Heritage Day celebration held on July 29th.The Pikes Peak Historical Society, along with the Florissant Grange and the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, will have a variety of activities for visitors the Heritage Day celebration. There will be a pancake breakfast to start the day at the fire station. Then throughout the day there will be a variety of talks, tours of historic locations, vendors, and numerous activities for the children. The Pikes Peak Historical Society will be hosting several locations, all with a variety of events – museum tours and a range of informative talks, one-room schoolhouse display, various ‘Homesteading Arts’ displays and toy-making for the kids at the Florissant Library. Events will also be taking place at the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument and the Florissant Grange, the old School. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.

The Florissant Water & Sanitation District will be hosting an Open House/BBQ on July 29th, from 11-2. During the open house, district leaders will announce plans about the $3.5 million worth of improvements that have been done to both of their treatment plants. District leaders say they want everybody to know that Florissant is now serving crystal clean water & using the highest technology available for their treatment plant. For more information, call 719-445-0085.

Fine Art Show in Florissant. A Fine Art Show featuring local artists will be held on July 29 at Twin Creek Trading CO, downtown in Florissant from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free to the public. It will feature original oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings depicting the local area, landscapes, wildlife, flowers and more. Photography and prints will also be available. Come, browse and enjoy. For more information, call Ellen Hinson at 719-2130.

Fine Arts Show at Mueller. Mueller State Park in Divide will host a Fine Arts Show and Sale on July 29-30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the park’s Visitor Center. The show will feature internationally acclaimed master artist, Lee Cable, and 16 national, regional and local artists plus emerging (student) artists. For more information, go towww.FriendsOfMSP.com/art-show. htmlor For a pre-show invitation, email FriendsOfMuellerSP@gmail.com.

Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Throughout the summer, the park, located near Lake George, will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.

Mueller State Park Programs. Summer in the mountains is the best! Blue skies, warm sun, aspen leaves trembling in the breeze, birds singing and trails to explore are just a few reasons to spend some quality time at Mueller State Park! Mueller makes the most of this beautiful season with an abundance of programs to get you outside to play. For the coming weekend, on Saturday, July 29, join Naturalist Jim at the Visitor Center on Saturday, July 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. in capturing the natural world at Mueller with colored pencils. This is a fun and easy session for the first-time artist or those who have an interest in the outdoor world artistically. Also, take an opportunity to hike Preacher’s Hallow on July 29 at 9::30 a.m. Meet at the Preacher’s Hallow Trailhead. Celebrate summer with “nature’s fireworks” by viewing the local wildflowers. Join Naturalist Russ on a gentle 2 mile loop trail. The Mueller State Park Amphitheater will then host a Horns All Around presentation at 8:30 p.m. that evening. And on Sunday, July 30, an Art and Nature class for Beginners class will occur at 11 a.m. at the Visitor Center. Call 719-687-2366 for more information regarding programs at Mueller State Park.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, July 30

The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers a variety of ranger guided programs that run throughout the summer. These programs and include the following highlights. Daily, 11 a.m. Ranger-Guided Hike: Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop. Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt): Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center. Every Wednesday, 10 am to noon, Demonstration Excavation Site: Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center.Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hornbek Homestead Tours: Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader.

Upcoming

National Night Out. The Cripple Creek Police Department, in conjunction with Build A Generation, Community of Caring and other groups, will hold their annual National Night Out festivities on Aug. 1 at city park from 3 to 7 p.m. The festivities include a barbecue, music, games, activities, prizes and more. The event, part of a national campaign, is aimed at establishing good police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Other National Night Outs will be held throughout the county and the Pikes Peak region. See related advertisement in this week’s TMJ.

A neighborhood meeting will be held at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center on Aug. 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to discuss plans for a new multi-use entertainment facility for western shows and other related pursuits in a residential area, located off Hwy. 67 near Shining Mountain. For more information, contact the city of Woodland Park’s planning office. See related photo in this week’s TMJ.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursdayof each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Aug. 3 This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085