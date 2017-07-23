Local campaign launched to assist transportation services for disabled

The city of Cripple Creek and the Teller Senior Coalition (TSC) have been chosen to participate in Senate Bill SB17-011, Study Transportation Access For People With Disabilities.

Together, they will lead a discussion and fact finding forum to identify the barriers and challenges for transportation clients with disabilities. The bill creates a technical demonstration forum consisting of eight members to study and document how advanced technologies can improve transportation access for people with disabilities.

All community members are invited to attend an open forum on August 3 at the Woodland Park Library, at 218 E Midland Ave in Woodland Park from 2 to 4 p.m. to provide feedback to assist on the transportation challenges faced by our disabled citizens. We encourage Public Officials to attend to have their voices heard.

On August 31 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, at 210 E Midland Ave from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., TSC and the city of Cripple Creek will be presenting the results to the working committee. The community is welcome to attend.

According to the city of Cripple Creek Transportation Mission Statement, “Our goal is to efficiently transport local citizens, students, and tourists to their destination within the cities of Cripple Creek, Victor & Woodland Park. Our aim is to maintain a prompt schedule without sacrificing safety. Our intent is to emphasize the City’s museums, Heritage Center, and Medical Plaza; to promote the local economy by offering smooth and convenient service to our local retailers and businesses; and to educate our riders by offering transportation to our local historic buildings and sites. To pursue all grant funding opportunities.”

The Teller Senior Coalition is a nonprofit organization that has been serving seniors in Teller County since 1996. Their mission is: To provide services to Teller County senior citizens to enable them to live full, active, and independent lives. They offer free transportation to those aged sixty and over, nutritional meals at the Community Café, shelf stable meals to those that are homebound, case management, respite care, and a variety of assistance programs. TSC requests a donation for services, but no one is ever denied any service. To learn more about the Teller Senior Coalition visit their website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org or call (719) 687-3330.