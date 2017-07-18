Almanac Week of 7.18.17

Tuesday, July 18
The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Business After Hours gathering at Andersen Enterprises, Inc. at 750 E. Hwy. 24 in Woodland Park on July 18, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a patriotic costume contest.
The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on July 18 at 7 p.m. at the GMF Town Hall
Wednesday, July 19
TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org. for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.
The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on July 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Cripple Creek Council Chambers at city hall. The council will hear an update on the Salute to American Veterans Rally and may amend the language of its proposed lodging tax.
Thursday, July 20
Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m.in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.
Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for July 20. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085
The Woodland Park City Council will meet on July 20 starting at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.
Friday, July 20
The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.
The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.
|The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the golf course is in good condition and offer a variety of leagues and tournaments. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visitwww.shiningmountaingolf.com.
Live Theater. The Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek has kicked off its summer season with regular performances of Ragtime Revue from June 2 to July 28 at the Butte Theater. For more information, visitbuttetheater.com. or call 719-689-3247.
Saturday, July 22
Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Throughout the summer, the park, located near Lake George, will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.
Black Cow Day. The Old Homestead museum, once a grand brothel for the rich men of the Gold Rush Era in Cripple Creek, will be offering Root Beer Floats on July 22 to celebrate the “Black Cow” (Root Beer Float) invention on Myers Ave. Legend says the “black cow” or “root beer float” was created on August 19, 1893. Frank J. Wisner, owner of Cripple Creek Brewing, served the first root beer float. Inspired by the moonlit view of snow-capped Cow Mountain, Mr. Wisner added a scoop of ice cream to his Myers Avenue Red root beer and began serving it as the “Black Cow Mountain.” The name was later shortened to “black cow.” So in honor of the legend, the Homestead will be providing free “Black Cows” for anybody who takes the guided tour of the Museum on July 22 from 11 am to 5 pm. The tour is $7 and includes 10 rooms filled with history and antiques. If the tour isn’t in your schedule stop by Myers Ave and enjoy a float for $3. If you would like to learn more about Cripple Creek’s colorful history and the part that The Old Homestead played in it come and visit the museum and find out how you can become a piece of Cripple Creek’s history by helping with this important project. The Old Homestead Museum 719-689-9090
Mueller State Park Programs. Summer in the mountains is the best! Blue skies, warm sun, aspen leaves trembling in the breeze, birds singing and trails to explore are just a few reasons to spend some quality time at Mueller State Park! Mueller makes the most of this beautiful season with an abundance of programs to get you outside to play. For the coming weekend, meet at Black Bear Trailhead at 9 a.m. on July 22. Golden Eagle is the name of this infrequently hiked trail. Join Naturalist Penny to journey to the border of Dome Rock and view interesting rock formations on this 4.5 mile hike. Then at 2 p.m. on July 22, meet at the Visitor Center and join Naturalist Penny and explore the amazing life of bees through stories, hands-on activities. Saturday’s activities conclude with a Star Part at the Visitor Center. The Colorado Springs Astronomical Society will have several telescopes set up outside of the Visitor’s Center for everyone to view the stars and planets of the night sky. And on Sunday, July 23, a hike is scheduled at Outlook Ridge at 1:30 p.m. Explore with Naturalist Penny, the flora and fauna of this trail. You will able to see beautiful vistas, a variety of habitats and Lost Pond on this 2 mile loop. Call 719-687-2366 for more information
Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.
Sunday, July 23
The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers a variety of ranger guided programs that run throughout the summer. These programs and include the following highlights. Daily, 11 a.m. Ranger-Guided Hike: Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop. Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt): Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center. Every Wednesday, 10 am to noon, Demonstration Excavation Site: Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center. Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Hornbek Homestead Tours: Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader.
Love Your Libraries Fiesta Fundraiser. Scheduled for July 23 at the Patio of the Woodland Country Lodge from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets to the event can be obtained at the Florissant and Woodland Park libraries, the Country Lodge and the Gold Hill Wine and Liquors.
Balls and Chains Tournament. The Shining Mountain Golf Course will host the second annual Balls and Chains Tournament, featuring classic play for nine holes and disc golf for 18 holes. The tournament features a four-person scramble format, all cash payout for prizes, a Barbecue Pig Roast and After Party. For more information, call 719-687-7587.
Upcoming
Bronc Day. The 79th annual Bronc Day Festival will be held 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Saturday July 29 in Green Mountain Falls.New this year is a revival of an old partnership between the Bronc Day Committee and the Ute Pass Saddle Club. In years past they worked together on rodeo events.This year, the Saddle Club will provide an entertaining Stick Pony Rodeo for young kids at 11 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls. At 3 p.m., the action moves to the Stampede Rodeo in the Woodland Park Arena followed by a Doo Wah Riders concert in the evening. Bronc Day festivities start with a 7 a.m. pancake breakfast at the fire station. A big parade at 10 a.m. features the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard wearing 1874 pattern Cavalry uniforms and the Pikes Peak Highlanders pipe, a drum marching band. Also in the parade are fire engines, floats, horses, antique cars, Victorian Dancers, Troop 18 Boy scouts, cowboys, and kids on decorated bicycles. The rest of the day has fun for the whole family including a Rubber Duckie race, gold panning , a 26 foot high air slide, Disney bounce house, model boat races and a best pie contest. Ted Newman, renowned country & western singer, will perform at the Farm Stand Many Arts & crafts and food booths will line the lake shore.Grand Marshals this year are Jerry Stuhlsatz and Kathy Wilson. who volunteered to serve as Chairmen of Bronc Day a few years ago. For more information, visit www.broncdayco.org.
Heritage Day. The town of Florissant, in Teller County, has a rich and varied history – from the native Ute people who called the area home, to the early mountain men who traversed the area seeking furs for trade, to the pioneers who left their mark by building homes and establishing a town. Every year, the town of Florissant celebrates this legacy with the annual Heritage Day celebration held on July 29th.The Pikes Peak Historical Society, along with the Florissant Grange and the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, will have a variety of activities for visitors the Heritage Day celebration. There will be a pancake breakfast to start the day at the fire station. Then throughout the day there will be a variety of talks, tours of historic locations, vendors, and numerous activities for the children. The Pikes Peak Historical Society will be hosting several locations, all with a variety of events – museum tours and a range of informative talks, one-room schoolhouse display, various ‘Homesteading Arts’ displays and toy-making for the kids at the Florissant Library. Events will also be taking place at the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument and the Florissant Grange, the old School. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.
Fine Arts Show at Mueller. Mueller State Park in Divide will host a Fine Arts Show and Sale on July 29-30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the park’s Visitor Center. The show will feature internationally acclaimed master artist, Lee Cable, and 16 national, regional and local artists plus emerging (student) artists. For more information, go towww.FriendsOfMSP.com/art-show.
Free tours of the Ute Pass Historical Society History Park. Have you ever wondered what is behind the walls of the historic buildings at History Park? Regular tours begin on June 3rd, and run every Saturday through September 2, excluding August 5. The Walking Tour of historic downtown Woodland Park meets at the Museum Center, 231 E. Henrietta Avenue, W.P., next to the Public Library, and begins at 10:30 a.m. Don’t forget your water and a light sweater. The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes.The guided tours of the five buildings are at 11 a.m. and noon. The exhibits are constantly changing, so check them out again for the first time! While at History Park, visit the Olde Curiosity Gift Shop, which offers an extensive selection of books and unique gift items.The shop is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., year round. For more information, call 719.686.7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org
All tours are weather permitting. For more info, call 719.686-7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org.
Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs
Summer Concert Schedule. The town of Manitou Springs will host the 312th Army Reserve Band on July 19 at 7 p.m. and the Little London Winds at 7 p.m. on July 24. The concerts, free to the public, will be held at Soda Springs Park. For information, call the chamber of commerce at 719-685-5089.
Library Lawn Concerts. The Manitou Springs Library will feature Tenderfoot Bluegrass on June 20 and the Storys (Folk and Classic Rock) on June 27. The concerts will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.at the Manitou Springs Library Lawn.
Music on the Labrinth. On Saturday, August 12 at 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church at 16 E. Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs is presenting the final program in their summer Music on the Labyrinth series, featuring Colin McAllister and the Trilix Jazz Trio. Colin, along with Jason Crowe on bass and Chris Gaona on drums, will play swing standards, “cool jazz,” bossa nova and more. The program will be held outdoors on the labyrinth on the south side of the church, but will move indoors for inclement weather. A free will offering will be taken.