Almanac Week of 7.18.17

Tuesday, July 18

The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Business After Hours gathering at Andersen Enterprises, Inc. at 750 E. Hwy. 24 in Woodland Park on July 18, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a patriotic costume contest.

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on July 18 at 7 p.m. at the GMF Town Hall

Wednesday, July 19

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on July 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Cripple Creek Council Chambers at city hall. The council will hear an update on the Salute to American Veterans Rally and may amend the language of its proposed lodging tax.

Thursday, July 20

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m.in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for July 20. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

The Woodland Park City Council will meet on July 20 starting at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, July 20

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the golf course is in good condition and offer a variety of leagues and tournaments. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com



Live Theater. The Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek has kicked off its summer season with regular performances of Ragtime Revue from June 2 to July 28 at the Butte Theater. For more information, visitbuttetheater.com. or call 719-689-3247.

Saturday, July 22



Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Throughout the summer, the park, located near Lake George, will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.

Black Cow Day. The Old Homestead museum, once a grand brothel for the rich men of the Gold Rush Era in Cripple Creek, will be offering Root Beer Floats on July 22 to celebrate the “Black Cow” (Root Beer Float) invention on Myers Ave. Legend says the “black cow” or “root beer float” was created on August 19, 1893. Frank J. Wisner, owner of Cripple Creek Brewing, served the first root beer float. Inspired by the moonlit view of snow-capped Cow Mountain, Mr. Wisner added a scoop of ice cream to his Myers Avenue Red root beer and began serving it as the “Black Cow Mountain.” The name was later shortened to “black cow.” So in honor of the legend, the Homestead will be providing free “Black Cows” for anybody who takes the guided tour of the Museum on July 22 from 11 am to 5 pm. The tour is $7 and includes 10 rooms filled with history and antiques. If the tour isn’t in your schedule stop by Myers Ave and enjoy a float for $3. If you would like to learn more about Cripple Creek’s colorful history and the part that The Old Homestead played in it come and visit the museum and find out how you can become a piece of Cripple Creek’s history by helping with this important project. The Old Homestead Museum 719-689-9090

Mueller State Park Programs. Summer in the mountains is the best! Blue skies, warm sun, aspen leaves trembling in the breeze, birds singing and trails to explore are just a few reasons to spend some quality time at Mueller State Park! Mueller makes the most of this beautiful season with an abundance of programs to get you outside to play. For the coming weekend, meet at Black Bear Trailhead at 9 a.m. on July 22. Golden Eagle is the name of this infrequently hiked trail. Join Naturalist Penny to journey to the border of Dome Rock and view interesting rock formations on this 4.5 mile hike. Then at 2 p.m. on July 22, meet at the Visitor Center and join Naturalist Penny and explore the amazing life of bees through stories, hands-on activities. Saturday’s activities conclude with a Star Part at the Visitor Center. The Colorado Springs Astronomical Society will have several telescopes set up outside of the Visitor’s Center for everyone to view the stars and planets of the night sky. And on Sunday, July 23, a hike is scheduled at Outlook Ridge at 1:30 p.m. Explore with Naturalist Penny, the flora and fauna of this trail. You will able to see beautiful vistas, a variety of habitats and Lost Pond on this 2 mile loop. Call 719-687-2366 for more information

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, July 23

The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers a variety of ranger guided programs that run throughout the summer. These programs and include the following highlights. Daily, 11 a.m. Ranger-Guided Hike: Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop. Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt): Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center. Every Wednesday, 10 am to noon, Demonstration Excavation Site: Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center. Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Hornbek Homestead Tours: Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader.

Love Your Libraries Fiesta Fundraiser. Scheduled for July 23 at the Patio of the Woodland Country Lodge from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets to the event can be obtained at the Florissant and Woodland Park libraries, the Country Lodge and the Gold Hill Wine and Liquors.

Balls and Chains Tournament. The Shining Mountain Golf Course will host the second annual Balls and Chains Tournament, featuring classic play for nine holes and disc golf for 18 holes. The tournament features a four-person scramble format, all cash payout for prizes, a Barbecue Pig Roast and After Party. For more information, call 719-687-7587.

Upcoming