Peak Internet Expanding Again!

Jayson Baker, the CEO and founder of Peak Internet, is excited about the company’s growth.

Baker founded the company 15 years ago in 2002. In 2014, Peak Internet was listed as a winner of Colorado Companies to Watch. Jayson Baker, meanwhile, was named Gen XYZ Top Entrepreneur in 2015 and Peak Internet was chosen as the 2016 Fastest Growing Company in Colorado Springs by the Colorado Springs Business Journal.

For the last 15 years, Peak Internet has hit the ground running in a major way, and now features the largest fiber network in Teller County. Currently, Peak is busy laying fiber-optic cable on U.S. 24 from the Pikes Peak Regional Hospital to the crossroads intersection in Divide. “Our intent is to connect businesses and offices in Divide,” says Baker.

Peak Internet also has extensive coverage in Woodland Park, where the company was founded and is based. In addition, Peak is aggressively extending their network throughout Teller County, Colorado Springs and even in Denver.

Not only is the company expanding its reach through fiber, but Peak Internet continues to grow and enhance its wireless tower network. According to Peak Internet Vice-president Austin Weatherford, “Historically, wireless was good because we could put up a tower and service everybody that could see that tower.”

But in the last two years, wireless service has evolved. “We’re now deploying technology that does not require line-of-sight,” he added. “So we are upgrading all of our old towers in order to further optimize our network.”

Peak Internet expects to start laying fiber-optic cable soon within the city limits of Cripple Creek. Baker also predicts that by next summer, the company will be able to offer internet service to 95 percent of the homes in Teller County.

Peak is also a huge supporter of the community and serves many organizations throughout the areas that they provide service.

Peak Internet is growing its employee base as well, and has added six full-time positions within the last three months. One of those new employees is Trip Nadzak. Nadzak is a 22-year veteran in telecommunications, specializing in sales, marketing and customer care. He sees Peak Internet as a “15 year-old start up.” “I am amazed every day I come to work at what this company has and is doing to better serve our customers. We compete with and win over ‘Billion Dollar’ companies every day!”

Moreover, Nadzak is extremely impressed by Peak’s commitment to friendly, customer service.

“At Peak Internet, we like to think of each of our customers as a neighbor, not a number,” he concluded.