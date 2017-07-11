Almanac Week of 7.11.17

Tuesday, July 11

The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority will meet on July 11 at 7:30 a.m. in the WP Council Chambers.

The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on July 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the GMF Town Hall

Wednesday, July 12

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, July 13

The Teller County Commissioners will meet on July 13 at 9:15 a.m. in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek.

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m.in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on July 13 starting at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, July 14

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the golf course is in good condition and offer a variety of leagues and tournaments. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com

Live Theater. The Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek has kicked off its summer season with regular performances of Ragtime Revue from June 2 to July 28 at the Butte Theater. For more information, visitbuttetheater.com. or call 719-689-3247.

Gold Rush Days. The historic mining town of Victor will host its annual Gold Rush Days, regarded by some as the premiere celebration in southern Teller, from July 14-16. The festivities include live music, mining games, a street dance, vintage baseball tournament, CC&V Gold Mine tours, historic home tours, old fashioned kids’ games, a parade, a tractor pullers’ championship, fun shoot and much more. For specific times of these events and for more information, visit cityofvictor.com.

Saturday, July 15



Senior Center Pancake Breakfast. Pancake Breakfast at the Woodland Park Senior Center, SE corner of Pine and Lake Streets, will occur on Saturday, July 15, from 8 am to 11 am. Join us for a fresh, all you can eat breakfast of fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, the best biscuits and gravy around, topped off with a seasonal treat. Your home town seniors will be scrambling the eggs, flipping the pancakes, slicing the melon and serving them all up with juice and coffee or hot tea for only $8. Kids 6 and under eat for $2. Everyone is invited to enjoy great food and friendly conversation. This open to the public fundraising event helps to support the programs and activities of the Woodland Park Senior Center. We appreciated the support of each one of you! Mark your calendars and plan to join us on the 3rd Saturday each month throughout the year.

Cripple Creek Music Fest. The city of Cripple Creek, along with Bronco Billy’s, Century and Triple Crown casinos, will host the first-ever Music Fest on July 15. The event, free to the public, with some VIP reserved seating available, will feature a variety of acts satisfying music fans of all genres. The featured acts include Nashville recording artist Joe Nichols, southern rock legend Molly Hatchet and Christopher Shayne. In addition, some top local bands will take the stage earlier in the day. The festivities begin at noon, with the main acts getting underway, starting at 5 p.m. For more details and to obtain reserved seating, visit cripplecreekmusicfest.com.

Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Throughout the summer, the park, located near Lake George, will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.

Pioneers of History Relived in Victor. Step back in time and learn about Victor’s 1890’s cemetery, its resident politicians, and the history that brought them to the gold mining camp. These walking tours of the Sunnyside Cemetery are sponsored by the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum and will be held two Saturdays of each month from June 24 through Labor Day as weather permits. Remaining Tour dates are July 15, Aug, 12, 26, Sept. 9, 23.Local historian Veldean Myers and Alicia Petri will provide insights into the cemetery, its history and some of those who served in public offices. The event will be held at the Sunnyside Cemetery which is south of town on Seventh Street. Meet just outside the gate in Pauper’s Field by 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at the museum at 298 Victor Ave.All tickets are $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the museum’s building and restoration fund. Tickets can be purchased with cash at the tour gate or by cash or credit card at the museum, 298 Victor Ave.Be sure to dress appropriately for mountain weather (which can include wind, cold temperatures, snow, and rain), wear good hiking shoes or boots, and bring water and sunscreen. There are no restroom facilities at the cemetery.For more information, visit VictorColorado.com, email museum@victorcolorado.com or call 719-689-5509.

Mueller State Programs. Summer in the mountains is the best! Blue skies, warm sun, aspen leaves trembling in the breeze, birds singing and trails to explore are just a few reasons to spend some quality time at Mueller State Park! Mueller makes the most of this beautiful season with an abundance of programs to get you outside to play! Meet at Dragonfly Pond at 11 a.m. on July 15 and explore the amazing world of life in a pond! Discover what trout eat for breakfast. Fun and interesting for all ages, especially fishermen! Meet with Naturalist Russ. Also, partake in Rule Creek Pond hike at 1 p.m. Hike the old ranch roads on this loop with Naturalist Penny. We will go by Rule Creek and Cahill ponds and through rolling meadows. Other events for Saturday include a Coyote Tales talk at 7:30 p.m. at the Mueller State Park Amphitheater. Coyotes are everywhere in the United States, including cities. Native Americans considered them the trickster and told many stories about old man coyote. Learn from Naturalist Penny about this adaptable creature both in the wild and in myth. Dress warm. On July 15, a Geer Pond hike will occur at 1 p.m. Meet at the Lost Pond Trailhead. Call 719-687-2366 for more information.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, July 16

Bronc Day Fund-raiser. A wine tasting, silent auction and wine pull will be held on Sunday, July 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Mucky Duck Restaurant in Green Mountain Falls. Wines from around the world will be complimented with hors d’oeuvres, appetizers and great deserts. The The event is a fund-raiser for the 79th annual Bronc Day. It will also feature a silent auction, with bidding on great items donated by local businesses.

