Almanac Week of 7.05.17

Wednesday, July 5

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Symphony Above the Clouds. Enjoy the grand finale of Woodland Park’s Independence Day celebration, featuring a performance of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic at the Woodland Park Middle School football field on July 5. The gates open at 5 p.m. and the concert starts at 5:30 p.m. The concert concludes with the firing of cannons and a fireworks display. This has been an annual tradition for several decades.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on July 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the CC Council Chambers.

Thursday, July 6

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m.in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for July 6. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

The Woodland Park City Council will meet on July 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, July 7

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the golf course is in good condition and offers a variety of leagues and tournaments. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com Live Theater. The Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek has kicked off its summer season with regular performances of Ragtime Revue from June 2 to July 28 at the Butte Theater. For more information, visitbuttetheater.com. or call 719-689-3247.

Met Dance Performance. Houston’s MET dance company will perform during the 2017 Green Box Arts Festival at the Sally Bush Center in Green Mountain Falls. They will have audiences leaping to their feet with powerhouse shows, dynamic dancing and alluring stage presence. Performances will be held on Friday, July 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 8 at 2 p.m. The performances are free, but seating is limited. Visitgreenboxarts.org to reserve your seats.

Saturday, July 8

Purely Bluegrass FREE concert on the green Saturday . Scheduled for July 8 at the Midland Pavilion next to the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The concert features two of Colorado's finest bluegrass bands — Acme Bluegrass at 11 a.m. ; Ragged Union at 12:30 p.m. Midland Pavilion. All ages are welcome. Food, beer, wine available. This concert is sponsored by the Woodland Park Music Series. For more information, visit woodlandmusicseries.org



Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Throughout the summer, the park, located near Lake George, will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.

Pioneers of History Relived in Victor. Step back in time and learn about Victor’s 1890’s cemetery, its resident politicians, and the history that brought them to the gold mining camp. These walking tours of the Sunnyside Cemetery are sponsored by the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum and will be held two Saturdays of each month from June 24 through Labor Day as weather permits. Remaining Tour dates are July 8, 15, Aug, 12, 26, Sept. 9, 23.Local historian Veldean Myers and Alicia Petri will provide insights into the cemetery, its history and some of those who served in public offices. The event will be held at the Sunnyside Cemetery which is south of town on Seventh Street. Meet just outside the gate in Pauper’s Field by 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at the museum at 298 Victor Ave.All tickets are $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the museum’s building and restoration fund. Tickets can be purchased with cash at the tour gate or by cash or credit card at the museum, 298 Victor Ave.Be sure to dress appropriately for mountain weather (which can include wind, cold temperatures, snow, and rain), wear good hiking shoes or boots, and bring water and sunscreen. There are no restroom facilities at the cemetery.For more information, visit VictorColorado.com, email museum@victorcolorado.com or call 719-689-5509.

Mueller State Park Programs. Summer in the mountains is the best! Blue skies, warm sun, aspen leaves trembling in the breeze, birds singing and trails to explore are just a few reasons to spend some quality time at Mueller State Park! Mueller makes the most of this beautiful season with an abundance of programs to get you outside to play! Guided hikes go all over the park to see the sights, smell the flowers and breathe in the fresh air! The parade of wildflowers reach their peak in July. Children’s programs are designed to capture the curiosity of your youngster, guide them in discoveries and entertain them through learning. The evening programs offer a wide variety of experiences from seeing live birds of prey or wolves, to star gazing and moonlight hikes, to amphitheater shows about local wildlife and history. OnJuly 8, meet at the Outlook Ridge Trailhead and Naturalist Nancy will lead this hike on Outlook Ridge loop, including all of the overlooks along the way. The hike is rated as a moderate 4-5 miles. At 1 p.m. on July 8, meet at Black Bear Trailhead for a 3.5 mile hike. In addition, a talk on the Geology of the Pikes Peak area will be held at 2 p.m. at the Visitor Center. A full moon hike will then occur at 8 p.m. at Outlook Ridge Trailhead. Call 719-687-2366 for more information.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, July 2

The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers a variety of ranger guided programs that run throughout the summer. These programs include the following highlights. Daily, 11 a.m.Ranger-Guided Hike: Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop. Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt): Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center. Every Wednesday, 10 am to noon, Demonstration Excavation Site: Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center. Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hornbek Homestead Tours: Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader.

