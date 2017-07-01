Upcoming event at charis bible college. Experience Family adventure and summer fun for all Ages at the summer family

bible conference in Woodland Park, CO. July 3-7

Woodland Park, CO — 06/14/2017 –Families can grow together in

their faith while having a great summer adventure at Charis Bible College’s annual

Summer Family Bible Conference, being held July 3-7. Conference sessions are

available for all ages: children (5-12), youth (13-17), and adults.

There will be a picnic BBQ for the whole family to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Children 4 and under are welcome; however, childcare is not provided. Register today and let the adventure begin!

The conference is free, but registration is required for all attendees, including youth

and children. BBQ tickets are available for purchase online at

www.awmi.net/events

.

(A limited number of BBQ tickets are available once the conference begins.)

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Eileen Quinn at

719-635-2111, Ext. 22081 or by email at eileenquinn@awmi.net.

Contact:

Eileen Quinn

Telephone: 719-635-2111, Ext. 22081

Email: eileenquinn@awmi.net

Website:www.awmi.net