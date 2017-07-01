Upcoming event at charis bible college. Experience Family adventure and summer fun for all Ages at the summer family
bible conference in Woodland Park, CO. July 3-7
Woodland Park, CO — 06/14/2017 –Families can grow together in
their faith while having a great summer adventure at Charis Bible College’s annual
Summer Family Bible Conference, being held July 3-7. Conference sessions are
available for all ages: children (5-12), youth (13-17), and adults.
There will be a picnic BBQ for the whole family to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Children 4 and under are welcome; however, childcare is not provided. Register today and let the adventure begin!
The conference is free, but registration is required for all attendees, including youth
and children. BBQ tickets are available for purchase online at
www.awmi.net/events
.
(A limited number of BBQ tickets are available once the conference begins.)
If you would like more information about this event, please contact Eileen Quinn at
719-635-2111, Ext. 22081 or by email at eileenquinn@awmi.net.
Contact:
Eileen Quinn
Telephone: 719-635-2111, Ext. 22081
Email: eileenquinn@awmi.net
Website:www.awmi.net