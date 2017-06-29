Festivities Abound for Independence Day and Week in the High Country

~ by Catherine Mahrholz ~

Fourth of July, America’s holiday dedicated to celebrating the founding of the United States of America falls on a Tuesday this year. Celebrate the Fourth, Mountain style, at any one or more of the following events in and around the Pikes Peak region during the first week of July.

Here are few highlights:

Cripple Creek

This year the city of Cripple Creek has decided to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on Saturday July 1.

A community street party is scheduled to take place in the parking lot behind the Brass Ass Casino. There will be live music provided by a variety of bands from noon until 4 p.m. and again from 6:00pm until 10:00pm. Attendees will also find food vendors and a beer tent set up here as well.

This will also be a great place to view the spectacular fireworks display that is scheduled to begin at 9:30 on the evening of July 1. The city of Cripple Creek has assured me that this is the largest fireworks display in the Pikes Peak region. The fireworks will be synchronized to music and the show will dazzle and amaze for a whopping 22 minutes.

Just up the hill on Bennett Avenue is the Cripple Creek City Park . Here, too there will be live music and this is another great vantage point for viewing the fireworks display.

Woodland Park/Green Mountain Falls

As has been the tradition for many years, there will be a Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday July 4 at the newly renovated Memorial Park in the heart of Woodland Park . Join in on the fun at this family friendly event with entertainment, vendors, food and games.

As darkness falls, around 9:15, the fireworks display will begin at the Woodland Park High School and this can easily be viewed from anywhere within the city of Woodland Park. A special viewing area has even been set up at Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center.

On Wednesday, July 5 the Annual Symphony Above the Clouds will be held at the Woodland Park Middle School . This is a great opportunity to hear the Colorado Springs Philharmonic perform such classic favorites as “The William Tell Overture.” This is a free event! Gates open at 5 pm, the concert starts at 5:30 and there will be an additional fireworks display.

In addition, a diverse slew of festivities and celebrations are planned in Green Mountain Falls throughout the first week of July for the annual Green Box Arts Festival, scheduled between July 1 and July 9.

The festival will play host to an extraordinary celebration of art and artists with concerts, performances, classes and extremely unique displays. A festive block party, with great live music will occur in the heart of GMF on July 4th, near the Gazebo. And for this year’s signature artistic celebration, the renowned artist Bruce Munro will brings his expansive and colorful light sculpture to town, called The Field of Light. It will feature more than 3,000 light stands, representing the Red Desert in central Australia, and will be displayed at Flagpole Park. For details of the full schedule, visit greenboxarts.org.

More than one person has mentioned over the years how the Fourth of July is a favorite holiday. There are no gifts to buy, no labor intensive meals to prepare. It is a holiday to just have fun. Enjoy the celebrations everybody and remember how very lucky we are to live in the good ‘ol U.S. of A.