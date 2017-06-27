95th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Results Yield No Major Upsets

Vahsholtz family racers shatter more records

~ by Bob Volpe ~

There were no big surprises at the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC), with Sunday’s championship races.

French racer Romain Dumas won the overall, unlimited title with a time of 9:05:672. Although impressive, it was not close to his record finish last year of 8:51:445. Dumas won the overall last year and in 2014, making his 2017 triumph his third win as “king of the mountain.”

Dumas claimed afternoon storms contributed to his slower time this year. Following his victory, he said, “The road conditions were not as we expected.” Foggy conditions turned into pea-sized hail at about 2 p.m. on the summit of Pikes Peak and the race officials cut the 12.42-mile race in half for the final five racers.

Rhys Millen, a 24-year veteran of the race, came within one second of breaking his record in the time attack division that he set in 2012. Millen said, “You come to this mountain every year the course is different, the challenge is different and that is what makes it unique and exciting. It’s one of the most stressful races I do every year, but once you get that green flag, it’s the most awesome feeling in the world.”

The Vahsholtz family of Woodland Park continued to impress and add to their myriad of record breaking ways. Clint Vahsholtz broke another record in the open wheel division with a time of 9:35.747. In fact, he came in

third overall of all racers that competed in Sunday’s championship Hill Climb. After his run, Vahsholtz said, “It was a fun trip. The car was talking to me saying come on let’s go.”

Codie Vahsholtz, Clint’s son, also broke another record in the Middle Weight Division on his hybrid motorcycle with a time of 10:34.967.

The legacy of the Vasholtz family racers, originally started with multi-division winner Leonard Vahsholtz, the grandfather of Cody, continues.

Top TimesT

The top seven overall standings of the 95th Hill Climb on June 25 were the following:

1. Romain Dumas – 9:05.672 Unlimited Division

2. Peter Cunningham – 9:33.797 PP Open Division

3.Clint Vahsholtz – 9:35.747 Open Wheel Division

4. Rhys Millen – 9:47.427 Time Attack Division

5. Chris Fillmore – 9:49.625 Moto Division

6. David Donahue – 9:49.954 Attack Division

7. Rennie Scaysbrook – 9:57.712 Moto Division